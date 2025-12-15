McLaren boss Zak Brown confirms controversial 'papaya rules' return
McLaren CEO Zak Brown and F1 team principal Andrea Stella made an appearance on Friday in Tashkent for the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony and made a surprise announcement.
Not only did McLaren driver Lando Norris become a champion, but McLaren also clinched the team title. Norris even hinted that we can look forward to another season of the famed "papaya rules" next year.
The well-known papaya rules played a significant role throughout this Formula 1 season. McLaren made every effort to treat Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri as equally as possible, avoiding the creation of a clear No 1 driver.
Ironically, the strategy of not stealing points from one another ultimately boosted Max Verstappen's championship hopes.
In Abu Dhabi, Norris managed to finish just two points ahead of the Red Bull driver. Nevertheless, McLaren is set on keeping the papaya rules alive.
The 'Impossible' plan for 2026
"Last season was fantastic. Everyone at McLaren worked incredibly hard, and our two brilliant drivers, along with Andrea, led by example," Brown said on stage.
"Heading into the final race with both drivers still in contention for the world title, many doubted our chances. I’m immensely proud of the way McLaren raced, and that’s exactly our plan for next year."
Stella praises Norris and Piastri
"The drivers are the ones who delivered the results—points, wins, and podium finishes—which earned us the Constructors' Championship," Stella added.
"We are also very proud of their conduct both on and off the track. This is what racing is all about—competing fairly and equally. So, thank you, Lando and Oscar."
READ MORE: Lando Norris regrets 'stupid things' said about Lewis Hamilton
