Alpine F1 sale talks begin

Preliminary talks have begun to sell a large share in the Alpine F1 team.

The French team have struggled mightily this season, sitting dead last in the F1 constructors' championship and even openly admitting on social media that they're just playing out the line on the 2025 season.

"With our current package," they wrote after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September, "we know the last few races will be tough. Time to see out 2025 and keep pushing back at base."

The Sports Business Journal report that investment firm Otro Capital has now had early talks about selling its 24 per cent stake in the team.

Alpine could lose Taylor Swift link soon

That 24 per cent was bought less than two years ago, pulling in famous investors from the sporting world including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his team-mate (and Taylor Swift's fiance) Travis Kelce, Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold and more.

That stake cost the group $218million back in December of 2023, valuing the team as a whole at $900m, but with the sport's popularity continuing to boom, figures in the region of $1.5bn are now being bandied around as the price for even the most meagre of teams.

The talks were not said to be at an advanced stage, with Renault's right to make the first offer in any potential Otro sale a potential obstacle to any serious outside interest.

One figure who could be interested in Otro's stake in the team is Christian Horner, who has made it clear that he wants to return to the sport, but only if a partial or full ownership stake in his new team is involved in the deal. With team advisor Flavio Briatore unlikely to be put off by the media circus around Horner's return, the situation could be well worth watching.

GPFans have contacted Alpine for a comment on the reported sale talks.

