Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss Fred Vasseur has spoken out about a 'complete reset' for his Ferrari driver duo ahead of the upcoming 2026 championship.

With less than two months to go until the first grand prix of the year, Vasseur has admitted the new regulations will provide a huge challenge to convert his two racers to a new way of working, with the Frenchman suggesting Hamilton and Leclerc must 'completely change' their race weekend approach.

Vasseur told media at the Ferrari car launch: "The biggest challenge will probably be integrating all the systems together, including the drivers... It will be a complete reset for them in their approach."

'Just ridiculous' F1 fans RAGE after seeing testing feed axed

F1 fans were overjoyed to see the end of the winter break on Monday but their elation was quickly crushed when live streams from content creators on the pre-season testing event in Barcelona were cut.

Monday marked the first day of the five-day 2026 shakedown event in Spain where seven teams took to the track.

Williams already confirmed they would not be attending, instead conducting their own tests to ensure they were ready for the official pre-season testing in Bahrain next month.

Aston Martin confirm they will run only TWO days in F1 testing

There was even more drama off the track as Aston Martin confirmed they would not be meeting the permitted three days of testing in Barcelona.

The Silverstone-based squad will only run their cars on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for two days this week.

Adrian Newey's team confirmed the absence of the AMR26 for a further two days following Monday's absence, with an official statement reading: "Our intention is to run Thursday and Friday."

Audi announce 'remarkable' driver signing

Audi F1 team have announced the first signing to their new driver academy ahead of their first official campaign in the sport.

The German giants completed their takeover of Sauber last year but the 2026 championship will mark their first season as an F1 team.

Alongside their F1 driver duo of Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, the team have now added an exciting British prospect to their ranks.

Daniel Ricciardo on Max Verstappen Red Bull reunion

Ex-F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has opened up on a recent reunion with Max Verstappen following the Aussie driver's untimely exit from the sport.

After being dropped by Racing Bulls in 2024, Ricciardo has largely shied away from public appearances, but the fan favourite F1 personality appears to be coming back out of his shell in his new ambassadorial role with Ford.

Former team-mates Riccardo and Verstappen recently reunited and the 36-year-old has now spoken about what a pleasure it was to hand his driver number over to the Dutchman.

