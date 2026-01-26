Lewis Hamilton's boss confirms 'reset' for Ferrari drivers

Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur has spoken about a 'complete reset' for his drivers ahead of the 2026 season.

The Maranello-based outfit head into the season with a lot of pressure on their shoulders, following a winless year last season in terms of grands prix, and with their two talented drivers stuck down in fifth and sixth in the drivers' championship.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was not even able to get onto a grand prix podium in his SF-25, while Charles Leclerc faced a fourth winless season in seven at the team.

2026 does offer some hope for Ferrari, however, with new regulations set to provide the outfit with an opportunity to make ground on McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull.

But Vasseur has said that it's going to be a challenge to convert his two experienced racers to a new way of working with the regulations overhaul, with the Frenchman suggesting that they will need to 'completely change' their approach during race weekends.

"The biggest challenge will probably be integrating all the systems together, including the drivers," Vasseur told media at Ferrari's 2026 car launch. "It will be a complete reset for them in their approach; they will have to completely change how they approach the weekend.

"The very way they drive will probably be a little different. This means that for them too, it will be a challenge, and part of their job will be to give them the right tools to be at their best. And it’s true that we are all starting from scratch. We are all discovering the challenges, and I think that’s a good feeling."

Will Fred Vasseur survive 2026?

There was a lot of noise surrounding Vasseur's position as Ferrari team principal during the 2025 season, with the Frenchman having brought in seven-time champion Hamilton for Carlos Sainz, and then watched him failing to secure a single grand prix podium.

On top of Hamilton's disappointing form, the SF-25 was a very inconsistent car, and Vasseur will need to make sure that Leclerc and Hamilton are given a better car this year.

Vasseur did sign a new contract during 2025 to quiet down the rumours surrounding his position, but a repeat of that performance in 2026 will likely see him face yet more questions.

Particularly considering Christian Horner is now available having been axed by Red Bull last season.

