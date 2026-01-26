Audi announce 'remarkable' driver signing

Audi F1 team have announced the first signing to their driver academy, snapping up an exciting British prospect.

The outfit are making their debut in 2026, having taken over the Sauber team at the end of last year.

They have kept large parts of that team the same, including boss Jonathan Wheatley and the two full-time drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

However, last week the team announced the opening of their driver development programme, a nod to the future as they hope to become a sustainable and successful F1 team and power unit supplier.

Former F1 race Allan McNish is heading the driver development programme as its director, and now the team have announced the first signing to that programme.

17-year-old Freddie Slater has been confirmed to be joining Audi's academy, with the young Brit about to race full-time in F3 for the first time.

Having won the Italian F4 Championship in 2024 and the Formula Regional European Championship in 2025, Slater is an exciting prospect, and will race for Trident Racing in the 2026 F3 championship.

Speaking on his first association with an F1 team, Slater said: "It’s an incredible honour to be the first driver selected for the Audi driver development programme.

"Having the backing of Audi Revolut F1 team is a massive opportunity. I am fully focused on working hard and making the most of this pivotal step towards my goal of reaching Formula 1."

Meanwhile McNish, who raced in F1 during the 2002 season for Toyota, said: "In Freddie, we see the immense potential of a future star.

"His track record is remarkable, but more importantly, he possesses the focus, determination, and willingness to learn that are essential for reaching the pinnacle of our sport."

