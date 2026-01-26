F1 fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo has opened up about a recent reunion with his former Red Bull team-mate, Max Verstappen.

The pair first raced alongside one another a decade ago when 17-year-old Verstappen was promoted up to the main squad to replace Daniil Kvyat after only four rounds of the 2016 championship.

Verstappen claimed his maiden grand prix victory in his first race as Ricciardo's team-mate, becoming the youngest race winner in the sport's history.

The Dutchman's obvious talent and fierce nature has since propelled him to the top of the sport, but Ricciardo was number one at Red Bull when the teenager arrived and his new team-mate's preferential treatment didn't sit well with him.

The Aussie star departed Red Bull following the 2018 campaign hoping to assert his dominance as the number one driver at Renault, but instead, it marked the beginning of the end for his career.

Ricciardo honoured to pass F1 number to Verstappen

Though Ricciardo and Verstappen were often pitted against each other during their time as team-mates, their relationship off the track always remained positive.

The pair have gone down as one of the most popular driver duo's in recent history and fans have been desperate to witness their reunion since Ricciardo confirmed his retirement from F1 last year.

Since being dropped by Racing Bulls midway through the 2024 season, Ricciardo has become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador, a role which saw him reunite with Verstappen recently ahead of Red Bull's first F1 season in partnership with Ford.

At Ford's 2026 season launch, the new Red Bull livery was revealed and Verstappen's new driver number was proudly displayed on the model, something which he has inherited from Ricciardo.

Having lost the title to Lando Norris last season, Verstappen has given up the No.1 accolade and instead selected to use Ricciardo's number three for 2026.

Speaking to GQ Sport about the reunion with Verstappen and his thoughts on giving up his old number, Ricciardo said: "I got to see Max recently, also you know the number three thing it's quite cool, it's a cool story for us and also fans of F1 who supported Max and I when we were team-mates.

"So when I caught up with Max in Austin and when he mentioned he wanted to take number three, of course I was very happy to say yes because otherwise I think he would have had to wait one more year.

"It's a pleasure for me to pass that number on to him now."

READ MORE: Why Verstappen has major 2026 advantage

Related