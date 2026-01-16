'A couple drinks' - How Max Verstappen convinced Daniel Ricciardo to swap F1 numbers

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed what it took for Daniel Ricciardo to allow the Dutchman to race in his iconic race number in 2026.

Verstappen has had to change race numbers for 2026, as the number one that he has used for the past four seasons is reserved only for the world champion, and Lando Norris has opted to take up the option of using it.

Verstappen's title defeat meant that the Dutchman had to pick a new number, and he opted not to go back to the 33 that he used to use before being world champion.

Instead, he picked Ricciardo's old number three, a number that Verstappen had wanted to use in his early days of F1, but couldn't because his former Red Bull team-mate was using it.

Now, even though Ricciardo is retired and will not be returning to the F1 grid, Verstappen has revealed that he had to twist the Australian's arm to let him use the number three for 2026.

When asked during Red Bull's season launch in Detroit what it had taken for Ricciardo to give up his number three, Verstappen replied: "A couple drinks."

Why has Verstappen chosen the number three?

Verstappen has been wanting to use Ricciardo's number three for quite some time, but why?

Speaking in an end of season interview with Viaplay, Verstappen revealed the reason for the number three: "My favourite number has always been three, besides one. Daniel Ricciardo always had it but we're allowed to switch now. 33 was always fine but I think one three is prettier than two threes.

"I always said it was for double luck but I already had that in F1 so we don't really need to think about that anymore.''

Either way, whether he chose 33 or three for 2026, the main aim for Verstappen will be to be able to use the number one again in 2027, with the Dutchman desperate to win back his championship crown from Norris.

A lot will depend on how his Red Bull team fare with the wholesale new regulation changes coming to F1 this year, however.

