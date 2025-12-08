Lando Norris will change his F1 driver number for 2026 following his title win at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, stripping Max Verstappen of one more accolade.

The British driver has raced with the number 4 since he joined F1 back in 2019 but for his next season with McLaren, he will adopt the number 1 as is his prerogative as reigning champion.

Verstappen raced with the number 33 prior to his first world title in 2021, and since 2022 has been F1's number 1 driver out on track.

However, the four-time world champion will have to find a new number for 2026, previously expressing that he will not return to 33 and his preference for 3 - famously used by former Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo.

Verstappen also said he would like to use the number 69, although his dad Jos Verstappen urged against the use of this.

Some champions have opted not to run without the number 1 of course, with Lewis Hamilton staying true to the number 44 throughout his title winning years.

Norris becomes F1's latest champion

Norris claimed his maiden title Sunday night in Abu Dhabi after he finished third out on track, enough to keep Verstappen two points behind despite the Dutchman winning the race.

The 26-year-old becomes the 35th different F1 champion in history and the 11th British driver to claim the accolade, following in Hamilton's footsteps as a title winner at McLaren.

Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri will have to remain content with the number 81 in 2026, finishing second in Abu Dhabi and third overall in the 2025 standings, 13 points behind Norris.

Explaining his reasons for changing to number 1, Norris told Sky Sports: "It's tradition. It's there for a reason. It's there because you can go and try grab it and you can work hard to try and get it.

"All of us as a team that gets to have a role in McLaren, or my car, will get to wear that with pride. It's all my mechanics, my engineers, everyone that's part of McLaren gets to have that acknowledgement too.

"So it's not for me, it's for them as well. It's their pride, knowing that they put a lot of work and effort into everything that they can also go 'we're number 1'. It's not as cool when you say 'we are number 4' so they will be even happier than I am!"

In 2026, the F1 rules will allow drivers to change their numbers for the first time since 2014, so who knows? Norris and Verstappen might not be the only drivers making a change heading into next season.

