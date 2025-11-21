Max Verstappen wants 69 as his F1 driver number ‘for the marketing’

Max Verstappen has revealed the number he'd like to switch to if he's forced to give up the the champion's number 1 next year.

The Dutchman has made it known this week that if he had his way, he'd be driving the number 69 car the next time he doesn't win the championship.

If you need us to explain to you why that's funny, you're probably too young to know. Don't worry about it.

Verstappen went on to explain that he thought the number would be 'very good for photos and marketing' – we'd love to know what Red Bull's PR department would say to that – but his reasoning is that the number reads the same both ways up.

Verstappen: Dad told me not to use number 69

Asked this week which number he would race with in 2026, Verstappen said: “That’s a very good question! I will look at it over the winter, but my favourite number is 3. We just need to see whether that is actually possible.”

It is technically possible but, with Daniel Ricciardo having used the number within the last two years, Verstappen would need permission from the FIA for the switch from his previously selected 33.

“I actually wanted 69, but my dad said ‘that’s not a good idea’," he admitted. "But that number always looks the same, no matter how you look at the car!

“69 would be very good for the photos and marketing, and for the caps as well. It doesn’t matter how you wear them, it always stays 69. In that respect it would be a good marketing tool.

“I also like 27, but Nico already has that. I think 2 and 7 look really nice together in terms of shape. So 3 is my favourite number, but there are several numbers I find cool.”

