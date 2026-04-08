close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen frowning at the Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's 'ego' to blame for F1 outbursts

Max Verstappen frowning at the Japanese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen's 'ego' to blame for F1 outbursts

An F1 pundit has warned Verstappen

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen's 'ego' has been cited as the reason for the F1 champion's ardent criticism of the new cars and regulations.

While some are gladdened to see Verstappen speaking out against the new F1 cars - with their need for energy management leading to claims the sport is 'anti-racing' - others are growing weary of the Dutchman's criticism.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle sent a stern warning to Verstappen on the F1 Show, referencing reports that the champion was 'seriously considering retirement'.

The 66-year-old said: "I think it's getting a bit boring with what he's saying. Either go or stop talking about it, because it is what it is, you've got to make the most of it."

Now, Brundle's colleague over at Sky Germany Ralf Schumacher, also expressed similar sentiments and called for Verstappen to put his 'ego aside'.

READ MORE: F1 in April - Six crucial dates for your diary

Schumacher: F1 is bigger than us

Speaking on Sky Sports Germany's 'Backstage Pit Lane' podcast, the six-time race winner also refused to look kindly upon Verstappen's media interviews and warned him to be careful.

"Max is frustrated by the new regulations, the new Formula 1. If he were to win now, he still wouldn’t particularly like it, but it would be easier for him and we’d hear less criticism from him," Schumacher argued.

"Now he simply has to put his own ego aside – after all, he’s well paid for it – and play the team player; that’s what’s important right now.

"Verstappen’s comments aren’t fair to his partners, because at some point Red Bull and the others will naturally start asking themselves: ‘He’s been saying all along that he’s not up for it, yet here he is driving around the Nordschleife, and now he wants to race at Le Mans. Is he even still the one who’s giving his all to get the team out of the mire?’ Max needs to be careful there."

"Formula 1 is bigger than any one of us. Whether it was Bernie Ecclestone or any driver, for that matter. If they were no longer there tomorrow, what would happen to Formula 1? Young drivers would come through.

"To put it plainly, even though I’d be sorry to see it happen because I really like him, if Max Verstappen were to retire, it would be the same. If he no longer wants to drive in Formula 1, then he has to stick to his decision and the team can look for a new driver."

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's getting ugly and he needs Christian Horner to rein him in

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Martin Brundle highlights major issue for FIA - 'they've got to get rid of that'

Martin Brundle highlights major issue for FIA - 'they've got to get rid of that'

  • Today 08:27
Why Horner and Newey split, why Red Bull are in crisis and Brundle's big fear - F1 News Recap

Why Horner and Newey split, why Red Bull are in crisis and Brundle's big fear - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 22:57
Max Verstappen and Red Bull are in F1 crisis, and a 'wartime relic' is to blame

Max Verstappen and Red Bull are in F1 crisis, and a 'wartime relic' is to blame

  • Yesterday 17:55
Did Aston Martin pay Adrian Newey £150m to build an Alpine? F1 insider reveals new details

Did Aston Martin pay Adrian Newey £150m to build an Alpine? F1 insider reveals new details

  • 3 hours ago
F1 champion 'did a Verstappen' and kicked top BBC insider out of team motorhome

F1 champion 'did a Verstappen' and kicked top BBC insider out of team motorhome

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Uncovered: How Christian Horner kept F1 genius Adrian Newey in line

F1 Uncovered: How Christian Horner kept F1 genius Adrian Newey in line

  • Yesterday 18:56

Just in

12:55
Everyone else is wrong - F1 isn't boring in 2026
10:57
Global fuel crisis sparks race cancellation fears
09:55
Did Aston Martin pay Adrian Newey £150m to build an Alpine? F1 insider reveals new details
09:12
Red Bull F1 star 'under pressure' as key staff split over 2026 crisis
08:27
Martin Brundle highlights major issue for FIA - 'they've got to get rid of that'
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Everyone else is wrong - F1 isn't boring in 2026 F1 2026

Everyone else is wrong - F1 isn't boring in 2026

48 minutes ago
Max Verstappen's 'ego' to blame for F1 outbursts Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen's 'ego' to blame for F1 outbursts

1 hour ago
Global fuel crisis sparks race cancellation fears Racing News

Global fuel crisis sparks race cancellation fears

2 hours ago
Did Aston Martin pay Adrian Newey £150m to build an Alpine? F1 insider reveals new details Aston Martin F1

Did Aston Martin pay Adrian Newey £150m to build an Alpine? F1 insider reveals new details

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x