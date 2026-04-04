There may be no races until May, but there's plenty still going on

Despite the race cancellations this April, there's plenty of F1-related action rumbling away in the background to satisfy your motorsport cravings.

As a result of the conflict in the Middle East, both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were cancelled. Originally scheduled the weekends of April 10-12 and April 17-19 respectively, no new events were introduced to replace the two rounds and instead leave a five-week gap between races.

Which means we'll have to wait until the Miami Grand Prix for the next points-paying F1 weekend; but there's still quite a lot to keep us occupied during the break.

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From a crucial FIA meeting regarding the new regulations to Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll's GT exploits, we've got you covered.

And if you fancy a bit of NASCAR content during the break, why not head over to our sister site, Oval Insider!

F1 HEADLINES: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race

Key F1 dates in April

FIA meeting - Thursday, April 9

Key F1 stakeholders, team technical chiefs and engine manufacturer representatives will meet with the FIA to address the most pressing issues of the technical regulations.

These will reportedly include safety after Ollie Bearman's crash at Suzuka, the qualifying format and the loss of top speed on the straights.

Ferrari Fiorano Test - Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10

Ferrari will take part in a wet-tyre test for Pirelli at Fiorano from April 9 until April 10.

Lance Stroll GT debut Paul Ricard - Saturday, April 11

Lance Stroll will make his GT debut at Paul Ricard this month and will get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Stroll will contest the opening round of the GT World Challenge Europe alongside Roberto Merhi and Mari Boya.

Mercedes and McLaren Pirelli test at Nurburgring - Tuesday, April 14 and Wednesday, April 15

Mercedes and McLaren will be at the Nurburgring for a dry-tyre test for Pirelli from April 14 until April 15.

Max Verstappen 24h Nurburgring qualifiers - Saturday, April 17 and Sunday, April 18

Max Verstappen will return to the Nurburgring for the ADAC 24h Nurburgring qualifiers on April 18 and 19, as he rehearses for his participation in the Nurburgring 24 Hours in May.

Sebastian Vettel at the London Marathon - Sunday, April 26

Four-time champion and F1 legend Sebastian Vettel will run the London Marathon at the end of April, alongside presenter and journalist Tom Clarkson.

When is the next F1 race?

The next F1 race is the 2026 Miami Grand Prix which takes place between from Friday, May 1 until Sunday, May 3.

Miami will be the second sprint weekend of the year, with sprint qualifying getting underway on Friday, May 1 at 16:30 local time (EDT) which is 21:30 BST.

The sprint and qualifying for the main race will take place on Saturday, May 2 while lights out for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix will be Sunday, May 3 at 16:00 (EDT) and 21:00 BST.

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