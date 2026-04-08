Vote for the new Sky Sports F1 pundit
Vote for the new Sky Sports F1 pundit
Here's how you can have your say
Sky Sports F1 have announced an exciting opportunity for content creators to appear on their live broadcast in 2026.
Featuring household names such as Martin Brundle, David Croft and Jenson Button, Sky Sports have been leading Formula 1's coverage in the UK since 2012.
The broadcast has only grown in recent years featuring iconic segments such as Ted's Notebook and Martin Brundle's 'Grid Walk', and welcoming new names such as Bernie Collins and Naomi Schiff.
Now the broadcaster have launched their first ever nationwide competition to search for a 'Grid Insider' who will feature on Sky Sports F1. To enter, creators had to submit an audition tape with Sky Sports even producing their own spoof audition skit to promote the competition.
The winning creator will receive a one-off opportunity to present a segment on The F1 Show, will host an episode of the Paddock Pass across Sky Sports F1 socials, will feature as a guest on The F1 Show podcast, host an official Sky Sports F1 Watch Party for a Grand Prix and be treated to a behind-the-scenes experience at a race weekend.
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Sky Sports short list announced and how you can vote
The Grid Insider and short list nominees have been announced, with 10 creators in with the chance of winning.
The names include: Debbie Kande, Cath Bruce, Matt Amys, Nicole Sime, Chris Mott, Kareena Julier, Jada Sheinwald, Jacob Scott, Liv Blankson and Gabs Djay.
To vote head over to the Sky Sports Grid Insider page, where you can watch all 10 audition reels.
Then click on the name of the creator you would like to win and fill in the details at the bottom of the page.
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