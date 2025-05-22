Sky F1 star lands new role as Brundle 'delighted' over 2025 appointment

Sky Sports F1 star Bernie Collins has landed a new role in the sport, as her popular colleague Martin Brundle celebrated the appointment.

Collins has become a popular figure since joining Sky’s broadcast team in 2023, and was recently appointed a trustee of the Grand Prix Trust, alongside Aston Martin’s sporting director Andy Stevenson.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton given £385million boost as champion praised over impressive Ferrari gesture

The Grand Prix Trust was founded by three-time Formula 1 world champion Jackie Stewart and aids those who either currently or used to work in the sport and have fallen on difficult times.

The trust also offers a bursary to children from underrepresented backgrounds to help them progress through college and eventually get a job in the sport, with the trust active since 1987.

The organisation is also led by former F1 driver and pundit Martin Brundle, who expressed his ‘delight’ at Collins’ new appointment.

"We are delighted to welcome Bernie Collins and Andy Stevenson as additional trustees for the Grand Prix Trust," said Brundle.

"They are two highly regarded F1 industry professionals with considerable experience, and who also have a passion and respect for our 75-year-old sport. As we increase the reach and achievements of the Trust, they will play an important role."

Brundle welcomes Sky F1 colleague Collins to Grand Prix Trust

The Grand Prix trust also includes key F1 figures such as former team boss Ross Brawn and Sauber’s current team principal Jonathan Wheatley, both serving alongside Brundle.

Brundle was notably absent from last weekend’s race in Imola, with the 65-year-old taking one of his scheduled eight breaks during the 24-race season in 2025.

Sky Sports commentator David Croft also missed the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, taking one of his planned three absences in 2025 and was replaced by Harry Benjamin who voiced the seventh round of the campaign.

Both Croft and Brundle will return for the Monaco GP this weekend, with Sky Sports F1 lineup comprised of Simon Lazenby, Naomi Schiff, Jenson Button, Ted Kravitz, Natalie Pinkham and Karun Chandhok.

READ MORE: Major Monaco Grand Prix change confirmed after official F1 meeting

Related