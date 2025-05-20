Danica Patrick absence from Sky F1 lineup confirmed for Monaco Grand Prix

It has been confirmed that Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Danica Patrick will not be in attendance at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR star was a regular on the broadcaster's coverage of the sport in 2024, featuring at all US races as well as in Mexico and Qatar as part of a scheduled seven for the pundit.

Patrick was previously confirmed as one of a host of top experts signed up for the 2025 campaign, despite coming under fire from F1 fans for showing her support for Donald Trump on social media.

And she faced further backlash following comments made about a meeting between the US President and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The 42-year-old was last spotted on UK screens at the Miami GP earlier this month, and she will be in the States once again this weekend to provide analysis and opinion on the Indy 500 for Fox Sports.

Sky Sports have revealed to GPFans their Monaco GP lineup will consist of Martin Brundle and David Croft, as well as Simon Lazenby, Naomi Schiff, Jenson Button, Ted Kravitz, Natalie Pinkham and Karun Chandhok, with Patrick instead taking up Indy 500 duties.

Verstappen targeting back-to-back F1 wins

Defending champion Max Verstappen heads to the principality off the back of an impressive victory at Imola on Sunday.

The Red Bull star pulled off a stunning overtake on championship leader Oscar Piastri in the opening seconds to surge into the lead, and he held on to secure his first win since Suzuka in early April.

The gap to Piastri has now been reduced to 22 points, with the Australian's McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris, splitting the pair in second spot.

Alongside the Monaco GP, the iconic Indy 500 race also takes place this weekend, meaning two of motorsport's Triple Crown events are taking place on the same day.

