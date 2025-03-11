Danica Patrick at centre of Sky F1 backlash storm

Former IndyCar and NASCAR star Danica Patrick has sparked controversy over personal opinions expressed via social media ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Patrick appeared as a pundit for Sky Sports' F1 coverage last season, attending multiple weekends across the 24-race calendar as part of the broadcasting lineup.

The 42-year-old joined Sky F1's presenting and punditry team in October 2021 for the US GP at COTA and has since been a frequent face on our screens, especially for the US races.

Patrick has faced controversy from F1 fans in the past after making her personal political views clear, but Sky Sports maintains the position that any personal views shared by their pundits on their own social media are entirely their own.

On Sky F1's own social media this week, the broadcasting lineup for 2025 was teased, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation over whether the likes of Patrick and her 2024 colleagues will all return for the upcoming campaign.

As a former racer, Danica Patrick offers a unique insight to F1 as a Sky Sports pundit

Patrick has faced backlash in the past for sharing her political views on social media

Danica Patrick sparks social media controversy

Ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend, Patrick took to social media platform 'X' to comment on the recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Her post read: "I just can’t take Zelenskyy seriously in that track suit.

"174B later and still no suit….. or respect."

The comment, which now has 3.5 million views and 3.6 thousand replies, sparked outrage among F1 fans, particularly those who use Sky F1 to follow race weekend coverage.

Sky F1 are yet to confirm their 2025 presenting and punditry lineup, but many users on social media felt that the post was inappropriate.

One fan wrote: "@SkySportsF1 get her out come on."

Another mocked the style of the post to comment on Patrick's previous F1 punditry, writing: "I just can’t take Danica Patrick seriously in that commentary box.

"A former professional racing driver and still absolutely no knowledge on racing, or anything really."

Patrick earned her spot with Sky after a career which saw her become the first woman to win an IndyCar race

Not everyone agreed with the mass of negative replies over Patrick's comment, with many stating that her personal views do not impact her ability to comment fairly for Sky F1.

One social media user responded to the many abusive comments below Patrick's post, saying: "Imagine trying to cancel someone for having a different political viewpoint from yourself…Do I like Danica? Not really.

"Do I think she should be fired? No."

