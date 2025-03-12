F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull ‘friction’ revealed as champion threatens to walk away

Max Verstappen could be set for yet another tumultuous year in Formula 1 as further drama has been predicted for the champion.

F1 legend threatens to 'quit'

A Formula 1 icon and four-time world champion has issued a 'quit' threat after receiving abuse on social media.

Danica Patrick at centre of Sky F1 backlash storm

Former IndyCar and NASCAR star Danica Patrick has sparked controversy over personal opinions expressed via social media ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Alpine F1 team announce driver lineup change

Alpine have announced a new role for one of their young drivers in a change to their Formula 1 lineup.

Geri Halliwell says farewell to Christian Horner for US adventure

Geri Halliwell-Horner will temporarily say goodbye to husband Christian Horner as the former Spice Girl leaves for a US book tour at the start of the upcoming Formula 1 season.

