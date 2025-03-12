close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull ‘friction’ revealed as champion threatens to walk away

Max Verstappen could be set for yet another tumultuous year in Formula 1 as further drama has been predicted for the champion.

F1 legend threatens to 'quit'

A Formula 1 icon and four-time world champion has issued a 'quit' threat after receiving abuse on social media.

Danica Patrick at centre of Sky F1 backlash storm

Former IndyCar and NASCAR star Danica Patrick has sparked controversy over personal opinions expressed via social media ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

Alpine F1 team announce driver lineup change

Alpine have announced a new role for one of their young drivers in a change to their Formula 1 lineup.

Geri Halliwell says farewell to Christian Horner for US adventure

Geri Halliwell-Horner will temporarily say goodbye to husband Christian Horner as the former Spice Girl leaves for a US book tour at the start of the upcoming Formula 1 season.

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Hamilton lineup hinted as F1 stars linked to Cadillac
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Hamilton lineup hinted as F1 stars linked to Cadillac

  • March 10, 2025 16:21
F1 News Today: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed

  • March 9, 2025 21:31

Latest News

Latest F1 News

McLaren announce HUGE new contract for F1 star

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull ‘friction’ revealed as champion threatens to walk away

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo talks revealed as star nominated for F1 seat - GPFans RECAP

  • Yesterday 23:57
Latest F1 News

Danica Patrick at centre of Sky F1 backlash storm

  • Yesterday 22:56
Latest F1 News

Alpine star reveals Daniel Ricciardo talks

  • Yesterday 21:58
Geri Halliwell-Horner

Geri Halliwell says farewell to Christian Horner for US adventure

  • Yesterday 21:12
