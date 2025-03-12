Sky Sports F1 confirm 2025 lineup in official announcement

Sky Sports have confirmed their official Formula 1 presenting and punditry lineup for 2025 ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

The broadcasting company has become the leading channel for British F1 coverage since being handed an exclusive deal to take over from the BBC in 2012, with last year's British Grand Prix becoming the most-watched European race ever on Sky.

This season, the pinnacle of motorsport will yet again travel across the globe to 24 races, with Sky calling on new talent to join their on-screen lineup as well as retaining some famous faces.

Former IndyCar and NASCAR star Danica Patrick appeared at multiple US race weekends in 2024 and as the sport aims to continue to grow its audience across the pond, Sky have confirmed that Patrick will return to their lineup for 2025, despite recent social media backlash from fans.

Sky announced last year that 1996 world champion Damon Hill (right) would not be returning in their punditry lineup for 2025

Danica Patrick has been retained by Sky F1 for their 2025 coverage

Who will be presenting with Sky F1 for the 2025 season?

As F1 heads into what could be the most competitive and unpredictable campaign yet, Sky have acquired some of the best talent around to give viewers unique insight into the minds of an F1 racer.

The lineup announcement has confirmed that fans will continue to see some of their favourite world champions and racing experts in 2025, with Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, and Jacques Villeneuve, all returning as pundits.

In an exciting addition to the team, three-time W Series champion and 2025 European Le Mans Series pro-driver, Jamie Chadwick will officially join Sky this year.

Chadwick will bring fresh expertise to Sky's coverage as one of the world's most decorated female drivers, having made history last year by becoming the only female racer ever to win an INDY NXT road course.

Jamie Chadwick is the most successful female driver currently competing

Additionally, the team's expert lineup of pundits and analysts will continue to consist of racing legend Martin Brundle OBE, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Anthony Davidson and the aforementioned Patrick.

Sky's presenters and reporters remain unchanged, with Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Rachel Brookes, Craig Slater and Ted Kravitz continuing their run with the team, with Ted's notebook also renewed for 2025.

Commentary for the on-track action will continue to be provided by David Croft and Harry Benjamin.

