Sky Sports F1 issue 2025 lineup announcement

Sky Sports have released a teaser for fans regarding the announcement of their broadcast lineup for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

The new campaign gets under way in Melbourne this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen set to begin his quest for a fifth consecutive world drivers' title.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen and Hamilton lineup hinted as F1 stars linked to Cadillac

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals A-list relationship after Wimbledon meeting

The Dutchman endured one of the most challenging seasons of his career in 2024 after being pushed all the way by McLaren star Lando Norris, but managed to overcome a dismal slump to retain his crown with two races to spare.

Verstappen and Norris will once again go head-to-head in 2025, but they won't be the only two hoping to be in contention, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and new signing Lewis Hamilton set to offer a formidable challenge.

Martin Brundle and Naomi Schiff are set to return to Sky Sports screens this year

Damon Hill was axed by the broadcaster for the upcoming campaign

READ MORE: 'Bombshell' details behind leaked messages unveiled by Horner

Who will be part of Sky Sports F1's 2025 lineup?

Fan favourites Martin Brundle, David Croft and Ted Kravitz will be back on screens once again, but there is a great deal of speculation over who will be joining them.

Last season, the likes of Rachel Brookes, Natalie Pinkham, Bernie Collins and Nico Rosberg provided expert analysis on the campaign's biggest talking points, and are set to make their return.

It remains to be seen if ex-IndyCar driver Danica Patrick will be back this year

READ MORE: Verstappen issues Mercedes F1 move statement

One man who certainly won't be back is former champion Damon Hill, who stepped down at the end of last season, while it remains to be seen whether ex-IndyCar racer Danica Patrick will be in the paddock once again.

The American was on the receiving end of criticism from F1 fans following a number of her appearances last year, with some predicting she won't be given a role this time around.

Ahead of the big reveal, Sky Sports F1's official X account posted a teaser clip with an accompanying caption which read: "Ready for one more line-up?"

The video featured a 2025 F1 car whose livery was decorated with Sky Sports' logo, finishing with the tease of their upcoming coverage confirmed with a simple 'coming soon.'.

READ MORE: Amanda Newey issues brief farewell statement to husband Adrian Newey