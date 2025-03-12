F1 team announce major signing debut in official statement

The official debut for one star of the Formula 1 paddock has been confirmed with an announcement made by his new team.

The 2025 championship kicks off with the Australian Grand Prix this weekend, where many stars of the sport will be returning to the track in new team colours off the back of a hectic driver transfer market last year.

Lewis Hamilton will make his competitive debut with Ferrari at the Albert Park Circuit for the first grand prix of the year, and reigning champion Max Verstappen will be joined by new team-mate Liam Lawson following Sergio Perez's Red Bull exit.

Christian Horner opted to drop the Mexican racer after a series of underwhelming performances in 2024, but the change in driver lineup is not the only difference to the Milton Keynes-based outfit this season.

In May last year, F1 design legend Adrian Newey announced his shock departure from Red Bull, having played a key role in the team's dominant years in the sport. Following the news of his exit, Horner was then hit by another loss as Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley confirmed he was also leaving to join Sauber for 2025.

Jonathan Wheatley has left Red Bull to be Sauber team principal

Sauber will officially become Audi in 2026

Sauber confirm Wheatley new team start date

Last summer, former Red Bull star Wheatley was announced to be enacting a team switch to Sauber in order to step up to the role of team principal as the Swiss outfit transforms into Audi for 2026 and beyond.

Until now, a start date had not been officially released for Wheatley to begin leading the team, but ahead of the first race weekend of the year, Sauber have confirmed that he will officially step into the role on April 1, 2025 and will make his race debut at the Japanese Grand Prix later that week.

Alongside chief operating officer and chief technical officer Mattia Binotto, Wheatley will jointly lead the management team at Sauber Motorsport AG.

Upon the announcement that he would be joining the team, Wheatley said in an official statement: "I am extremely proud to have been a part of the Red Bull Racing journey over the last 18 years and will leave with many fond memories.

"However, the opportunity to play an active part in Audi’s entry into Formula 1 as head of a factory team is a uniquely exciting prospect, and I am looking forward to the challenge.

"Also I am glad to be working together with Mattia, whom I have known for many years and who is the right person to collaborate with in this exciting project."

