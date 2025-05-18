'Max Verstappen would be FURIOUS with McLaren'- Imola Grand Prix Hot Takes

Max Verstappen once again returned to the top step of the podium at the Imola Grand Prix, and revived his quest for a fifth world drivers' title.

Verstappen's excellent lap one overtake on Oscar Piastri left McLaren shaken, and the team had no answer for the Dutchman throughout the race.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton launches stellar comeback as McLaren beaten at Imola Grand Prix

A late safety car caused by Kimi Antonelli's power failure handed McLaren a second chance, but Piastri and Lando Norris were too busy squabbling for position as Verstappen drove off into the distance to take his second victory of the year.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a mega comeback after a Q2 exit on Saturday, producing a stunning overtake on team-mate Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon to take his best grand prix finish of the season in P4.

What did the GPFans team think about the Imola Grand Prix and the drama that ensued?

GPFans' Imola Grand Prix Hot Takes

Dan Ripley - GPFans Deputy Editor

It's been a while since McLaren were in a championship battle but for how much longer can they linger behind the 'we are not used to be being up front' excuse?

Once again Max Verstappen in a far inferior Red Bull car has shown the Woking outfit up, following a strong qualifying session with an amazing first lap overtake and a commanding victory. It's a surprise win from the Suzuka playbook.

Maybe Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are not at the same level as the Dutchman. However, given their car advantage, it's absolutely astonishing that Verstappen is still a serious contender for the world championship - especially when you look at just how much the Red Bull No. 2 driver continues to struggle this season, with Yuki Tsunoda only left scrapping for minor points having made a major mistake in qualifying.

Could Max's Imola win even make him the world championship favourite now?

Matt Hobkinson - Global Lead Editor

Ferrari actually made a good strategy call at Imola.

Okay hang on, I know what you’re thinking - no they didn’t?

Well, they realistically cost Charles Leclerc a P4 finish if they had saved a fresher set of tyres…But the decision for him to give the place back to Albon was a good call.

The truth is that he probably didn’t need to. Albon wasn’t alongside enough for that to be a penalty, but given some of the strange stewarding decisions we’ve had in recent years, why take the risk?

After the late safety car, the whole pack had bunched up so much that even a five-second time penalty would have seen him tumble out of the top 10.

He may well have needlessly thrown away a couple more points than planned, but Ferrari played the percentages and ultimately made the right call. A rare thing indeed in 2025.

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson - US Lead Editor

Nice guys don't finish last, they finish second.

Whilst Lando Norris will be happy to have finished ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri, I don't buy the Brit's post-race comments one bit.

Norris told David Coulthard that Red Bull were too good for McLaren at Imola, but the reality is, if McLaren were cut-throat enough to make a tough decision, they could have walked away with a victory in Italy. Or, at the very least, have challenged for it.

With Norris having pitted for fresh hard tyres before the final safety car restart, why did McLaren not get Piastri out of the way at the earliest possible opportunity so that Norris could take the fight to the reigning world champion?

Instead, they let their two drivers squabble, and by the time Norris inevitably got past (he was always going to, he was on fresher tyres), Verstappen was well down the road, essentially already having two feet on the top step of the podium.

The most baffling part of all this? Norris' smiles and comments above post-race. Can you imagine if something similar had happened to Max? He would be furious.

I wouldn't go as far as to say McLaren threw away the victory, but the team once again showed that they are not prepared to make the tough decisions when they really matter.

Winning races should be the ultimate aim for a team on a race weekend, but it appears McLaren would rather finish second and not upset the applecart.

Sam Cook - F1 Journalist

How Max Verstappen is still in this championship fight is testament to what a brilliant driver he really is, but is it also down to the shortcomings of McLaren and their drivers?

Oscar Piastri seemed to just be on a Sunday drive in his MCL39 when Verstappen swept round the outside at Turn 2, taken completely off guard by what was admittedly one of the best lap one overtakes I’ve seen.

But Piastri’s nonchalance made it possible for Verstappen, and Lando Norris’ poor qualifying meant that he couldn’t seriously challenge for the race win either.

That lap one manoeuvre pretty much secured Verstappen the victory, on a circuit that is notoriously difficult to overtake around, but McLaren’s indecision on the pit wall later on also could have cost them the win.

Norris was on the fresher, faster tyres, and if he was immediately let past his team-mate at the safety car restart on lap 53, maybe he could have challenged the four-time champion right at the end of the race.

Instead, McLaren stupidly let their two talented racers fight it out once again, and by the time Norris had got past his team-mate, Verstappen was five seconds down the road.

Verstappen’s quest for a record-equalling fifth consecutive world championship is by no means over.

Ronan Murphy - Social Media Editor

Lewis Hamilton is the best driver of all time. It's just a pity he's joined a team who don't know their hards from their elbow.

The seven-time world champion enjoyed another incredible drive, while team-mate Charles Leclerc was also one of the most impressive drivers in front of the tifosi at Imola, but the duo have been given a dud of a car and shocking strategies race after race.

Earlier in the year, McLaren were claiming they had the best driver pairing on the grid, but that's just nonsense. They have the best car by two country miles, but Ferrari's drivers are excellent week after week. They just keep getting let down by their team.

