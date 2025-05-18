Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli ruled OUT of Imola Grand Prix
Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has retired from the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, in a nightmare end to his first home race at Imola.
The Italian pulled over at Turn 7 and stopped his Mercedes on the grass, which promoted a full safety car on Lap 46.
Antonelli reported an issue over team radio and lost engine power, marking his first retirement from an F1 race in his career.
Mercedes later revealed that a loss of throttle control was to blame for the sudden retirement.
A safety car was subsequently deployed which bunched the pack up after Max Verstappen had stretched out a sizeable lead.
It took more than 10 minutes for Anotnelli's car to be cleared as as the recovery vehicle had to clear the track before racing could get underway again.
It set up a thrilling end to the race where Max Verstappen comfortably held off the McLaren drivers to claim victory.
Lewis Hamilton roared back to secure a P4 finish, while Alex Albon got the better of Charles Leclerc to round off the top five after some tense racing.
George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Isack Hadjar and Yuki Tsunoda rounded off the top 10.
