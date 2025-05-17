Why is Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft absent from Imola Grand Prix?

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft will not attend the 2025 Imola Grand Prix after the Brit confirmed his schedule at the beginning of the season.

Following six rounds of action, Croft - or 'Crofty' as he is more commonly known - will take a step back in Emilia Romagna as one of his three scheduled absences in 2025.

The commentator confirmed on X at the beginning of the year, that he would not be in the commentary box for the three races taking place in Imola, Austria and Baku.

Instead, he will be replaced by Harry Benjamin for the entirety of the Imola GP weekend and presumably in Austria and Baku.

Who is Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft?

Crofty's voice is synonymous with modern F1, narrating some of the sport's most iconic moments; from Max Verstappen's first championship victory at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton's emotional Silverstone win in 2024.

He joined Sky F1's coverage as their lead commentator in 2012, where he is often accompanied by former F1 driver, pundit and grid-walker extraordinaire Martin Brundle.

The pair will enjoy a taste of Hollywood in June this year, where both of their voices will feature in commentary for the race scenes in Brad Pitt's F1 movie.

Crofty was also absent from three races in 2024, with the growing demands of the F1 calendar forcing Sky to rotate its commentary and presenting team in recent years.

