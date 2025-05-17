Why is Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft absent from Imola Grand Prix?
Why is Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft absent from Imola Grand Prix?
Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft will not attend the 2025 Imola Grand Prix after the Brit confirmed his schedule at the beginning of the season.
Following six rounds of action, Croft - or 'Crofty' as he is more commonly known - will take a step back in Emilia Romagna as one of his three scheduled absences in 2025.
F1 HEADLINES: FIA announce Ferrari punishment verdict as Toto Wolff absent at Imola Grand Prix
The commentator confirmed on X at the beginning of the year, that he would not be in the commentary box for the three races taking place in Imola, Austria and Baku.
Instead, he will be replaced by Harry Benjamin for the entirety of the Imola GP weekend and presumably in Austria and Baku.
Who is Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft?
Crofty's voice is synonymous with modern F1, narrating some of the sport's most iconic moments; from Max Verstappen's first championship victory at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton's emotional Silverstone win in 2024.
He joined Sky F1's coverage as their lead commentator in 2012, where he is often accompanied by former F1 driver, pundit and grid-walker extraordinaire Martin Brundle.
The pair will enjoy a taste of Hollywood in June this year, where both of their voices will feature in commentary for the race scenes in Brad Pitt's F1 movie.
Crofty was also absent from three races in 2024, with the growing demands of the F1 calendar forcing Sky to rotate its commentary and presenting team in recent years.
READ MORE: FIA announce F1 punishment verdict after Charles Leclerc incident at Imola Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton suffers Ferrari 'damage' in Imola nightmare
- 1 minute ago
F1 2025 Imola Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Emilia-Romagna as teams braced for race day chaos
- 1 hour ago
Why is Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft absent from Imola Grand Prix?
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes F1 star George Russell raises disqualification concern at Imola Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Imola Grand Prix FREE
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton's dad 'set for new FIA role' as presidency bid ramps up
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul