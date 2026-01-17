'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers

Red Bull have finally given F1 fans what they've been after ever since Daniel Ricciardo's brutal early exit from the sport.

After the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, the eight-time race winner was ousted from his Racing Bulls seat before the season had concluded, a move which also ended his F1 career.

The 36-year-old then confirmed his retirement from the sport in September 2025, announcing that he was taking on the role of Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

And just when fans understandably thought they had seen the last of Ricciardo on Red Bull's social media channels, the Aussie racer popped up in a recent video, leaving fans ecstatic after he was reunited with old team-mate Max Verstappen!

Ford bring Ricciardo and Verstappen together

In Red Bull's 'F1 drivers race 100 years of cars' video recently posted to YouTube, Verstappen and F1 rookie Arvid Lindblad went head to head in various iconic machinery from the last century.

Lindblad showed off his taste for classic car design whilst Verstappen showed off his speed, but the duo were equally surprised when Ford ambassador Ricciardo paid them a visit just in time for their final showdown.

The Honey Badger featured in the challenge video as a special guest and as clips have surfaced on social media of his reunion with Verstappen, it's clear the demand to see Ricciardo back on our screens is still high.

In one post on 'X', the former team-mates could be seen beaming at each other from ear to ear as Verstappen took the wheel, prompting fans to share their joy at seeing the duo reunited.

One fan commented: "Seeing them together again just feels right. The 'Honey Badger' and 'Mad Max' duo is forever iconic!"

Another wrote: "I didn’t expect Daniel face will make me that happy lol," as one social media user added: "I miss Daniel more than I miss some family members."

Verstappen and Ricciardo drove alongside one another at Red Bull between the 2016 and 2018 F1 seasons and are set to reunite once again for Ford's 2026 season launch, which takes place on January 16 at 3am (GMT).

Ricciardo will be at the event in Detroit in his ambassadorial role whilst Verstappen, Lindblad and their respective team-mates Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson will all take to the stage to kick off F1's 2026 car launch season and mark the beginning of the Red Bull Ford Powertrains era.

