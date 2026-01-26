Red Bull have been realistic about their chances for the 2026 F1 season, but they still believe Max Verstappen is their biggest weapon.

Deciding that a regulations reset wasn't enough, Red Bull have made 2026 even more a challenge for themselves by producing their own power units.

For context, the DM01 will attempt to rival teams that have produced power units for decades, with both Ferrari and Mercedes supplying engines since 1950 and 1994 respectively, Ferrari using their own and Mercedes first supplying Sauber.

Still, experience doesn't always translate into success — Ferrari's performance in the past two decades is enough to prove that — but Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies remains sure they will struggle against these manufacturers in 2026.

Verstappen can benefit from 2026 changes

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Mekies expressed these concerns but claimed there is one element of the 2026 regulations Verstappen will thrive under.

The new F1 cars include active aerodynamics, where they can adjust the position of their front and rear wings themselves while driving, while also having to focus on managing the energy capacity of their battery.

"I think we have a threefold advantage with Max," Mekies explained.

"Firstly, because of his level of involvement. Secondly, his feeling in the car and the extra brainpower he has in the car to handle all those things. The influence of drivers on performance is increasing with the new regulations.

"Finally, Max can push the team in the right direction like no other, so we can get even more out of the car and engine. He gives us a significant boost in that respect."

