Red Bull racing will usher in a new era for the all-conquering F1 brand in 2026, but the transition may yet get off to a rocky start.

The Milton Keynes outfit are holding their glitzy car launch overnight in the United States, at the home of new engine suppliers Ford in Detroit, Michigan.

After watching Max Verstappen win four world titles powered by Honda between 2021 and 2024, now Red Bull heads for 2026 with a new power unit partner AND faced with the new regulations coming into the sport.

While oddsmakers currently have Verstappen heading the market to regain the Drivers’ Championship title from Lando Norris, Team Principal Laurent Mekies believes people should temper their expectations.

RED BULL F1 2026 CAR LAUNCH: Date, start time and free live stream

Mekies admits the scale of Red Bull challenge

Speaking to Bloomberg, he admitted: “You will have to bear with us a little bit. The scale of the challenge is monumental. We have started to design and build these engines in what was a field. We’ve made the factory, we’ve built the dyno.”

He added: “It would be foolish and naive to think that from the first day you are going to be at the same level as people who have been doing it for 90 years.”

While the likes of Mercedes are expected to be a potent force under the new regulations in 2026, Mekies believes Red Bull has the right people and the right resources to play catchup.

“I think we’ve put together an unbelievable group of people and group of partners, such as Jim [Farley, Ford CEO] and his team.

“So bear with us. It will give us a few sleepless nights, it will give us a few headaches. We feel we have the right people, the right tools, the right spirit across what Red Bull means and what Ford means.

“We’ll eventually come out on top but the first few months will certainly be full of learning.”

Why is Ford investing in Red Bull project?

The significant investment Ford is putting into the Red Bull project is not just about F1 - it’s about the wider automotive business and providing credibility in that space.

Farley said: “Racing, especially in the offroad world, gives us credibility for customers that the product they buy has real capability that’s been tested in a way that a brand who doesn’t race, can’t say. And that’s what Porsche and Ferrari knew for a long time.”

READ MORE: Max Verstappen exit clause change puts pressure on Red Bull

Related