F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as Christian Horner in talks to return
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as Christian Horner in talks to return
Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey is reportedly 'furious' over the FIA's engine loophole verdict.
Mercedes and Red Bull have potentially exploited a loophole in the 2026 regulations, that could seem them gain 0.3 seconds a lap over their rivals.
Naturally, Ferrari, Audi and Honda were unhappy with this, but their meeting with the FIA on Thursday resulted in their engines being deemed legal.
➡️ READ MORE
Christian Horner 'negotiating' F1 return with Alpine
Alpine chief Flavio Briatore has confirmed that Christian Horner is 'negotiating' an F1 return with the team.
The axed Red Bull team principal has been linked to a purchase of a 24 per cent stake in Alpine, currently owned by Otro Capital.
Speaking at Alpine's 2026 car launch, Briatore finally addressed these rumours and confirmed they were not false.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star admits he doesn't have a driving licence
An F1 star has admitted they don't have a driving licence, despite racing in the sport this year.
Following the axe of Yuki Tsunoda, Isack Hadjar was promoted to Red Bull, while a new star will drive alongside Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls in 2026.
Arvid Lindblad will step up from F2 as the only rookie on this year's grid, but recently admitted he doesn't have his driving licence.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes racer confirms Le Mans entry after F1 promotion
Mercedes driver and F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin has announced she will take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.
The French driver was recently promoted to a development role within the F1 team, which she will undertake alongside her 2026 racing schedule.
She recently announced her intention to return to Le Mans this year in a bid to earn a Hypercar seat for 2027.
➡️ READ MORE
Lando Norris reveals the one change he'd make to F1
Lando Norris confidently expressed the one thing he would change about F1.
Since his title win in Abu Dhabi, Norris has been lapping up the awards, attending the FIA gala at the end of 2025 and recently making an appearance at the Autosport Awards.
It was here that he was asked what he would change about F1 given the chance.
➡️ READ MORE
Charles Leclerc suffers unfortunate mishap during Ferrari testing
There's low-hanging fruit, and then there's...whatever this is.
Before introducing this clip, we'd like to be very, very clear that we don't know that Charles Leclerc stepped in some kind of poo on Friday. We don't know that. We haven't asked. On this occasion, we decided it might be best not to get in touch with our contacts at Ferrari to ask, because we want them to continue to respect us.
But like, it sure looks like Charles Leclerc stepped in some kind of poo after getting out of his new SF-26 on Friday.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
F1 Testing 2026: Lewis Hamilton on top and Fernando Alonso finally cracks
- 33 minutes ago
Sky Sports F1 insider drops real truth about Ferrari 'breakdowns'
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton shows off his Italian by shouting at his 'neighbours'
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as Christian Horner in talks to return
- 3 hours ago
Kelly Piquet tells all about the very first time she met Max Verstappen
- Yesterday 22:42
Charles Leclerc suffers very unfortunate mishap during Ferrari testing
- Yesterday 21:57
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- 16 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
- 23 january
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- 16 january