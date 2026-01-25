F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as Christian Horner in talks to return

Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey is reportedly 'furious' over the FIA's engine loophole verdict.

Mercedes and Red Bull have potentially exploited a loophole in the 2026 regulations, that could seem them gain 0.3 seconds a lap over their rivals.

Naturally, Ferrari, Audi and Honda were unhappy with this, but their meeting with the FIA on Thursday resulted in their engines being deemed legal.

Christian Horner 'negotiating' F1 return with Alpine

Alpine chief Flavio Briatore has confirmed that Christian Horner is 'negotiating' an F1 return with the team.

The axed Red Bull team principal has been linked to a purchase of a 24 per cent stake in Alpine, currently owned by Otro Capital.

Speaking at Alpine's 2026 car launch, Briatore finally addressed these rumours and confirmed they were not false.

F1 star admits he doesn't have a driving licence

An F1 star has admitted they don't have a driving licence, despite racing in the sport this year.

Following the axe of Yuki Tsunoda, Isack Hadjar was promoted to Red Bull, while a new star will drive alongside Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls in 2026.

Arvid Lindblad will step up from F2 as the only rookie on this year's grid, but recently admitted he doesn't have his driving licence.

Mercedes racer confirms Le Mans entry after F1 promotion

Mercedes driver and F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin has announced she will take part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.

The French driver was recently promoted to a development role within the F1 team, which she will undertake alongside her 2026 racing schedule.

She recently announced her intention to return to Le Mans this year in a bid to earn a Hypercar seat for 2027.

Lando Norris reveals the one change he'd make to F1

Lando Norris confidently expressed the one thing he would change about F1.

Since his title win in Abu Dhabi, Norris has been lapping up the awards, attending the FIA gala at the end of 2025 and recently making an appearance at the Autosport Awards.

It was here that he was asked what he would change about F1 given the chance.

Charles Leclerc suffers unfortunate mishap during Ferrari testing

There's low-hanging fruit, and then there's...whatever this is.

Before introducing this clip, we'd like to be very, very clear that we don't know that Charles Leclerc stepped in some kind of poo on Friday. We don't know that. We haven't asked. On this occasion, we decided it might be best not to get in touch with our contacts at Ferrari to ask, because we want them to continue to respect us.

But like, it sure looks like Charles Leclerc stepped in some kind of poo after getting out of his new SF-26 on Friday.

