Newly crowned champion Lando Norris has revealed the one change he would make to F1.

All dolled up and dressed to the nines, F1 stars descended on the Autosport Awards where Norris was named their British Competition Driver of the Year and Autosport Champion.

During an interview before the awards show, Norris was asked if he would change anything about F1.

"I would just bring back V10s, that's probably the main thing," Norris answered.

"V10s. The old cars, whenever they go back out, there's a few tracks of the year where they all go back out and drive again, and everybody knows they are on track, and it gives you a better feeling.

"You know you're at an F1 race when they go out, not necessarily when we go out nowadays. So I would just bring back some V10s."

Will F1 bring back V10s?

While engine regulations will change for 2026, F1 will continue to use 1.6-litre turbocharged V6, only this time without the MGU-H in the power unit.

Alongside the promise of 50 per cent electrical power, all teams will use advanced sustainable fuels.

These fuels are integral to any future regulations, and any chance of a return for the beloved V10, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem proposing a return last year.

The current regulations are in place until 2030, but Ben Sulayem was pushing for a return, run on sustainable fuels, as early as 2028 or 2029.

However, F1 bosses rejected a proposal to reintroduce V10s, with manufacturers Mercedes, Honda and Audi all opposed.

