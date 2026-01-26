McLaren reveal F1 testing livery despite Barcelona absence

McLaren have taken to social media to show off their 2026 pre-season testing livery, despite missing the first day of F1 testing in Barcelona.

Team principal Andrea Stella confirmed last week that McLaren would miss the first day of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and that we would not see the new car out on track until the second or third day.

There are five days scheduled for the private shakedown in Barcelona this week, before the teams will head to Bahrain in February for two three-day testing events around the Bahrain International Circuit.

The reason why there is so much testing is because of the regulations reset, which is the largest that the sport has seen since the 2014 season.

Teams are desperately trying to get themselves ready for the start of the season, and Williams confirmed last week that they would not be able to be present at any of the five days in Barcelona.

McLaren, meanwhile, will be out on the track by Wednesday at the latest, and in preparation for that, the team have revealed a special livery that they will be using for their car.

The Woking-based outfit are not set to unveil their full car design until after the Barcelona test on February 9, so have instead used a temporary look for this week.

Taking to X, McLaren revealed the sleek black livery that will grace the circuit in Barcelona this week, although fans will not be able to see it live due to a TV coverage blackout of the first pre-season test.

McLaren's 2026 pre-season testing livery

McLaren the team to catch in 2026

McLaren head into 2026 with a target on their backs. The team have claimed the last two constructors' championship titles, and won their first championship double since 1998 in 2025, with Lando Norris taking the drivers' championship.

It means that all of their competitors are using the regulations overhaul to try and get closer to the Woking-based outfit, and try to usurp them as the sport's dominant outfit.

While it is still unknown which team has mastered the new regulations, McLaren will likely find it harder to dominant this year than they did last year, when they managed to win 14 of 24 grands prix.

They will hope to be in the fight for both championships once more, but they know that their competitors will have thrown everything at 2026 in an attempt to get ahead of the Woking-based outfit.

