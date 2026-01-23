Williams have announced that they will not be present at next week's F1 shakedown testing in Barcelona.

The decision puts obviously the team behind the 8-ball when it comes to pre-season running, with track time crucial to discover how well wind tunnel and simulator models have turned out in real life.

The vastly improved technology over the last decade or two of the sport means that teams are less reliant on on-track testing than at any point in F1 history, but getting wheels on the tarmac in real life is still a crucial part of the process.

It's unclear exactly why Williams have pulled out of the five-day event in Catalunya, but reports emerged this week that they're yet to pass the crash test required to participate.

Williams on the back foot for 2026

A team statement released on Friday afternoon read: "Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance.

"The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.

"We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support – there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026."

The team is expected to launch its 2026 livery on February 3, with no current indication that they will be forced to move that back.

