F1 star admits he doesn't have a driving licence
You can be in command of a machine that goes over 200mph, just millimetres away from others doing the same speed, but not be allowed to cruise down the high street at 20mph. Such is the life of an F1 driver.
One driver in particular, actually. Arvid Lindblad, the next big thing from the Red Bull stable and the first driver to spin a 2026 F1 car, still doesn't have his road driver's license.
The Brit admitted as much to Max Verstappen when they were at a track together recently (presumably this week's shakedown run at Imola), with the four-time world champion caught on video overhearing Lindblad being asked the question.
"When did you get your driver's licence?" "Erm, I haven't."
The F1 driver without a license
The video then shows Verstappen some way away on a little golf buggy, who calls over “Really? Arvid, you don’t have a driver’s license?”
After getting his confirmation, Verstappen explained: "I didn’t know that. I got it on my birthday. I wanted to get it over with. It was a fun birthday. I actually made two mistakes. I didn’t yield, twice. One time I went left when I was supposed to go right. They were generous.”
Lindblad does have the type of license most useful to him professionally though – his FIA super licence, which allows him to race in F1.
Let's face it, on an F1 driver's salary, he'll be able to Uber everywhere soon enough. Maybe he'll even be able to make Uber Comfort his default option if he gets promoted to the senior team.
