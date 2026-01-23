Red Bull re-sign F1 technical genius after Aston Martin nightmare

Former Aston Martin F1 technical director Dan Fallows is back in the Red Bull fold, taking up a position with Racing Bulls.

Fallows is a big name in F1, and previously worked at Red Bull between 2006-2021, winning five drivers' titles and four constructors' championships in that time.

The Brit was promoted into the role of Chief Engineer for Aerodynamics at the Milton Keynes-based outfit back in 2014, and held that role until he opted to leave Red Bull and instead join Aston Martin as their technical director.

The move led to a row between the two teams about Fallows' period of gardening leave, and he wasn't allowed to officially team up with the Silverstone outfit until April 2022.

However, Fallows then shocked Aston Martin in April 2025 when he announced that he would be leaving that team after just three years in the position, and now Red Bull seem willing to welcome him with open arms back into the Red Bull family.

Fallows has been confirmed to be taking over as technical director at the Racing Bulls team, where he will help the sister team in years to come to try and fight further up the grid.

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane said on the move in a statement: "Dan has a wealth of experience, and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively."

Fallows back at Red Bull

Any bad blood between Red Bull and Fallows seems to have eased since his shock departure in 2021, although he will be working with the sister team rather than the main team this time around.

Racing Bulls had not had a technical director since Jody Egginton vacated the position in early 2025.

Following a strong year last year, Racing Bulls are hoping to continue to impress with Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad in their cars, as they start the 2026 season with Red Bull-built power units in their cars for the first time.

Fallows might not be able to have much influence on the development of the 2026 car, but he will start on the 2027 and 2028 projects as teams learn more and more about the new regulations throughout the year.

