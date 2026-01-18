Former Red Bull F1 chief Helmut Marko has set the record straight about Max Verstappen's alleged exit clause.

Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull runs through to the end of 2028, but there is an alleged exit clause that allows him to terminate his deal early if a certain championship position is not satisfied.

Last year, for example, it was alleged that Verstappen's exit clause could have been triggered if he was lower than third in the drivers' championship by the summer break, while other reports suggested this was outside of the top four.

Of course, the full extent of Red Bull's deal with the Dutchman will remain privy to these two parties alone; but a recent report from German publication Bild claimed that the details of the exit clause had changed.

The report states that in 2027, if Verstappen is not leading the championship at that time, he can unilaterally terminate his contract at the end of the year. It also alleges that Marko negotiated this contract for the Dutchman.

Marko: Exit clause involvement not true!

Marko left his role as Red Bull advisor at the end of 2025, after a two-decade affiliation with the F1 team and kickstarting the careers of racing talents such as Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

In a recent interview with Austrian outlet oe24, Marko was asked about his alleged involvement in this exit clauses to which he responded: “None of that is true.”

When asked for clarification over whether he meant the exit clause or his role in it wasn't true, he added: “What do you mean? I negotiated the contract. We've always had a fair relationship, and it's clear that we can't tie Max down if the new engine doesn't work. It was the longest-term Formula 1 contract ever signed anyway.”

They continued to probe Marko further, however, asking if Verstappen would look for a drive elsewhere if Red Bull were no longer competitive.

"That's logical. Max wants to keep his chance of breaking all the records. The new engine is a risk. We'll soon see where we stand with it," Marko concluded on the subject.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen announces long-term commitment to Red Bull

Related