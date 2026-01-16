Max Verstappen announces long-term commitment to Red Bull
Max Verstappen announces long-term commitment to Red Bull
Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has announced his commitment to Red Bull for the long-term.
The Dutchman's current deal with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028, although reports of an exit clause in his contract suggests that he can terminate this deal early if he is below a certain position in the championship.
Last year this position was lower than third by the summer break, but a recent report in the German media claims that in 2027, this clause can be triggered if he isn't leading the championship. Much has be made of Verstappen's future, with links to Mercedes and Aston Martin or even an outright exit if Red Bull are uncompetitive under the new rules.
In an interview with Blick however, Verstappen has put an end to any speculation he will not fulfil his contract with Red Bull.
Verstappen: No team change for me
The champion said: "I'm 28 now and have a contract with Red Bull until 2028. I intend to fulfil it. At this point, I'm ruling out a team change."
Verstappen also mentioned that he missed former Red Bull chief advisor, Helmut Marko, who left the team at the end of 2025 after decades of service.
The Austrian aided Verstappen during his rise to F1, with the Dutchman likening Marko to a 'father figure' in the past.
He added: "It's a shame that I won't have my friend and mentor Helmut Marko by my side in 2026. I'll miss him."
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen gives Red Bull exit timeline as Newey ‘rethinks’ Aston Martin decision
Related
Latest News
F1 CEO sends Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc warning
- 29 minutes ago
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- 1 hour ago
- 2
Red Bull star given impossible Max Verstappen choice
- 1 hour ago
McLaren announce new-look driver lineup in official team statement
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen announces long-term commitment to Red Bull
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- Today 02:00
Most read
Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
- 30 december
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- Today 02:00
Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
- 2 january
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
- Today 10:00
F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
- 6 january
The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
- 30 december