close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Verstappen

Max Verstappen announces long-term commitment to Red Bull

Max Verstappen announces long-term commitment to Red Bull

Sheona Mountford
Verstappen

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has announced his commitment to Red Bull for the long-term.

The Dutchman's current deal with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028, although reports of an exit clause in his contract suggests that he can terminate this deal early if he is below a certain position in the championship.

Last year this position was lower than third by the summer break, but a recent report in the German media claims that in 2027, this clause can be triggered if he isn't leading the championship. Much has be made of Verstappen's future, with links to Mercedes and Aston Martin or even an outright exit if Red Bull are uncompetitive under the new rules.

In an interview with Blick however, Verstappen has put an end to any speculation he will not fulfil his contract with Red Bull.

Verstappen: No team change for me

The champion said: "I'm 28 now and have a contract with Red Bull until 2028. I intend to fulfil it. At this point, I'm ruling out a team change."

Verstappen also mentioned that he missed former Red Bull chief advisor, Helmut Marko, who left the team at the end of 2025 after decades of service.

The Austrian aided Verstappen during his rise to F1, with the Dutchman likening Marko to a 'father figure' in the past.

He added: "It's a shame that I won't have my friend and mentor Helmut Marko by my side in 2026. I'll miss him."

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen gives Red Bull exit timeline as Newey ‘rethinks’ Aston Martin decision

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen F1

Latest News

F1 CEO sends Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc warning
Ferrari

F1 CEO sends Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc warning

  • 29 minutes ago
F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
F1 Drivers Height

F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

  • 1 hour ago
  • 2
 Red Bull star given impossible Max Verstappen choice
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star given impossible Max Verstappen choice

  • 1 hour ago
McLaren announce new-look driver lineup in official team statement
Latest F1 News

McLaren announce new-look driver lineup in official team statement

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen announces long-term commitment to Red Bull
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen announces long-term commitment to Red Bull

  • 2 hours ago
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
F1 2026

Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE

  • Today 02:00
More news

Most read

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
75.000+ views

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover

  • 30 december
 Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
10.000+ views

Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE

  • Today 02:00
 Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
7.500+ views

Ferrari announce F1 driver exit

  • 2 january
 F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
7.500+ views

F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

  • Today 10:00
 F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
7.500+ views

F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star

  • 6 january
 The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career
5.000+ views

The Ferrari dinner that may have just ended Lewis Hamilton's F1 career

  • 30 december

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x