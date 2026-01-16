Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has announced his commitment to Red Bull for the long-term.

The Dutchman's current deal with Red Bull expires at the end of 2028, although reports of an exit clause in his contract suggests that he can terminate this deal early if he is below a certain position in the championship.

Last year this position was lower than third by the summer break, but a recent report in the German media claims that in 2027, this clause can be triggered if he isn't leading the championship. Much has be made of Verstappen's future, with links to Mercedes and Aston Martin or even an outright exit if Red Bull are uncompetitive under the new rules.

In an interview with Blick however, Verstappen has put an end to any speculation he will not fulfil his contract with Red Bull.

Verstappen: No team change for me

The champion said: "I'm 28 now and have a contract with Red Bull until 2028. I intend to fulfil it. At this point, I'm ruling out a team change."

Verstappen also mentioned that he missed former Red Bull chief advisor, Helmut Marko, who left the team at the end of 2025 after decades of service.

The Austrian aided Verstappen during his rise to F1, with the Dutchman likening Marko to a 'father figure' in the past.

He added: "It's a shame that I won't have my friend and mentor Helmut Marko by my side in 2026. I'll miss him."

