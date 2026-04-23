F1 teams oppose plans to let controversial race go ahead

F1 teams are not happy with plans to reschedule the Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1 teams are reportedly pushing back against plans to add the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to this year’s calendar.

Local authorities are doing everything they can to secure a race, but the teams argue that the proposed date change would put too much strain on the event’s organisation.

F1 had to cancel the race weekends in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April amid escalating unrest in the Middle East, reducing the season calendar from 24 races down to 22.

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Hope in Jeddah

Recent reports from the Japanese outlet AS-Web suggest that the organisers in Jeddah are not giving up just yet.

Saudi authorities are reportedly advocating for a new race date in the latter half of the season. A proposal is on the table to slot the race between the events in Las Vegas and Qatar, assuming the Qatar Grand Prix goes ahead as planned.

Logistical challenges for F1 teams

If the sport agrees to this proposal, the championship would conclude with four races scheduled back-to-back. The report notes that top teams, including the currently leading Mercedes in the constructors’ championship, have already rejected the plan.

Such a tight racing schedule is seen as impractical, largely due to the significant logistical challenges it would impose on every team.

Uncertainty over season finale

Complicating matters further is the doubt surrounding the planned season-ending races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. It remains unclear whether regional conditions will have stabilised by then.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials maintain that Jeddah is secure and even express readiness to host a season finale. However, memories of the 2022 event, when a rocket fired from Yemen struck a nearby oil facility, continue to cast a shadow over the prospects of holding the race safely.

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