Aston Martin have confirmed the signing of a talented driver they hope could give play a major role in their F1 future.

The team announced on Wednesday (April 22) that Zhenrui Chi would be joining their driver academy in an ever bolstering roster as part of Aston Martin's bid to compete in multiple motorsport disciplines.

Zhenrui will compete in Aston Martin livery featuring in the Formula Regional grid.

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The 17-year-old has been on Aston Martin's radar for a long time having been scouted across his 2025 campaign which took in European and Middle East F4 categories after impressing in an evaluation day at the famous Italian circuit Mugello.

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Chi delighted with Aston Martin move

Chi said: “Joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team family is a huge honour for me. It’s a great responsibility, but also an incredible opportunity and motivation to keep pushing myself to the next level.

"Knowing that I have the support of such an iconic team, with all its experience and expertise, gives me a lot of confidence for the journey ahead.

"I know the road will require hard work and dedication, and I’m fully aware that I have to continue to prove I deserve this opportunity. I’m ready to give everything I have and I can’t wait to start this journey with Aston Martin Aramco.”

Chi could be a rising star for Aston Martin but it remains uncertain if he will be considered for an F1 drive in the near future.

Right now two-time world champion Fernando Alonso and team-mate Lance Stroll are the team's drivers. Alonso is still considering if he wants to compete in F1 for another year, while Stroll's place in the team is not thought to be under threat.

Aston Martin's main focus right now is getting their F1 car back on the pace following a terrible start to the season.

It is thought that along with an underperforming engine, Aston Martin's chassis is also not among the best and the ill-fitting combination has left the team run by Adrian Newey pointless after the first three races, with one race finish in Japan with Alonso to show for it.

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