Barcelona F1 Testing: Why is it secret? Why are teams missing? All you need to know

The first F1 pre-season test, also known as the Barcelona shakedown, takes place this week (January 26-January 30), and we're on hand to explain everything you need to know!

The shakedown will take place from Monday, January 26 until Friday, January 30, with three days of running permitted per team at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Less about performance, the Barcelona shakedown will be a data gathering exercise regarding the new cars and power units, while reliable running will also be one of the main aims.

Drivers will also have a chance to adapt to the new cars and become better acquainted with energy management across a lap.

For the teams and drivers who are there, it will be their first extensive test of the 2026 cars and the new regulations - which you can read all about here.

Which F1 teams will miss Barcelona testing?

Already we know that McLaren will miss the first day of testing in Barcelona, with team principal Andrea Stella confirming that their non-participation is to ensure maximum development on the car.

"We plan to start testing either on day two or day three/ We will not be testing on day one," Stella said.

"We wanted to give ourselves as much time as possible for development. We will start from either day two or day three, and we will test for three days."

Williams will miss the week of testing entirely following an announcement from the team, which read: "Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week's shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance.

"The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.

"We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support - there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026."

Why is F1 testing in secret?

Private testing means that the press will not have access to Barcelona's shakedown, and only a small crew will be admitted to film content for teams and drivers.

There will be no data or timing screens available to the public during the first test, but seems as the main focus is for teams to gain mileage, performance and the timesheets will not be too crucial nor representative of what we will eventually see in Melbourne.

It is said that holding the test behind closed doors will prevent information being leaked out if any teams are struggling, although in the modern era of camera phones and social media this could still be a possibility.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports F1 will be on hand to guide viewers through the Barcelona shakedown, with a testing highlights show broadcast LIVE at 9pm (UK time) every night of the week of the test. The show is available on their main channel and YouTube.

Why are F1 teams only allowed to run three days?

Three days for a five day test? Doesn't that feel a bit pointless? Well, actually, this is designed to be convenient for F1 teams.

If, for example, poor weather such as snow or rain, is forecast they can wait for another day and conditions to improve to gain mileage. Or a team could choose to run one day, then work on the car the next, then run again on day three.

When is F1 testing in Bahrain?

The first test in Bahrain will take place from Wednesday February 11 until Friday February 13 at the Bahrain International Circuit. On each of these three days, running will take place between 10am and 7pm local time (AST), split into morning and afternoon sessions.

Not all of the action will be on TV/live stream. Coverage each day is limited to one hour - starting at 3pm UK each day (10am Eastern, 7am Pacific, 4pm CET).

The second round of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit will take place Wednesday February 18 until Friday February 20.

A breakdown of F1 testing

Have all F1 teams launched their cars

No, not all F1 teams will have launched their cars by Barcelona. So far, Red Bull, Racing Bulls, Audi, Haas, Mercedes, Ferrari and Alpine have all had a launch of some description.

The remaining F1 teams that haven't launched their 2026 cars will test in Barcelona with interim liveries.

When are the F1 2026 car launches? Team Location Date How to watch Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels Williams Grove February 3 TBC Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 TBC

F1 TESTING 2026: Key dates, times and how to watch live

