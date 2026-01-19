Audi F1 2026 car launch: Date, time and free live stream

One of the two new names on the F1 grid are set to unveil their 2026 car on Tuesday January 20, as Audi line up a season launch event in Berlin.

The Audi Revolut F1 team have taken over the Sauber team for 2026, and are set to begin their first season as both a power unit manufacturer and works outfit.

They have kept a lot of the Sauber 2025 team the same, including team principal Jonathan Wheatley and drivers Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg.

The outfit are now set to become the fourth team to unveil their 2026 car design - after Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Haas - with a special season launch event in Berlin.

Following that event, a select group of fans and media personnel will get a closer look at the 2026 car design and livery in another event in Berlin on Wednesday January 21.

When is Audi's F1 car launch?

The show in Berlin kicks off on Tuesday January 20 at 7pm local time (6pm GMT), and fans can expect to see the full 2026 car design.

Audi were the first team to take their 2026 car out on track during a promotional filming day at the start of January at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but limited images were provided of that filming session.

How to watch Audi's 2026 launch live

F1 fans can watch Audi's season launch via a live stream on the official Audi F1 website.

When the event starts, a live stream will be available via this link.

Fans can also watch the live event via Audi F1's YouTube channel, head back to this page when it starts to find the embed of the live stream.

When are the other F1 teams unveiling their 2026 cars?

Here is the full list of the 11 teams' 2026 season launch events and how to watch them:

When are the F1 2026 car launches? Team Location Date How to watch Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels Williams Grove February 3 TBC Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 TBC

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes submit Verstappen request as ‘diabolical’ team switch revealed

Related