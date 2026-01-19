close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Audi, 2026, Credits: Audi

Audi F1 2026 car launch: Date, time and free live stream

Audi F1 2026 car launch: Date, time and free live stream

Sam Cook
Audi, 2026, Credits: Audi

One of the two new names on the F1 grid are set to unveil their 2026 car on Tuesday January 20, as Audi line up a season launch event in Berlin.

The Audi Revolut F1 team have taken over the Sauber team for 2026, and are set to begin their first season as both a power unit manufacturer and works outfit.

They have kept a lot of the Sauber 2025 team the same, including team principal Jonathan Wheatley and drivers Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg.

The outfit are now set to become the fourth team to unveil their 2026 car design - after Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Haas - with a special season launch event in Berlin.

Following that event, a select group of fans and media personnel will get a closer look at the 2026 car design and livery in another event in Berlin on Wednesday January 21.

When is Audi's F1 car launch?

The show in Berlin kicks off on Tuesday January 20 at 7pm local time (6pm GMT), and fans can expect to see the full 2026 car design.

Audi were the first team to take their 2026 car out on track during a promotional filming day at the start of January at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but limited images were provided of that filming session.

How to watch Audi's 2026 launch live

F1 fans can watch Audi's season launch via a live stream on the official Audi F1 website.

When the event starts, a live stream will be available via this link.

Fans can also watch the live event via Audi F1's YouTube channel, head back to this page when it starts to find the embed of the live stream.

When are the other F1 teams unveiling their 2026 cars?

Here is the full list of the 11 teams' 2026 season launch events and how to watch them:

When are the F1 2026 car launches?
Team Location Date How to watch
Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages
Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels
Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages
Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels
Williams Grove February 3 TBC
Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube
Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC
McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 TBC

F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes submit Verstappen request as ‘diabolical’ team switch revealed

Related

F1 Audi 2026 regulations

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss reveals why Ferrari fell apart in 2025
F1 News & Gossip

Lewis Hamilton's F1 boss reveals why Ferrari fell apart in 2025

  • 3 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes submit Max Verstappen request as ‘diabolical’ team switch revealed
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes submit Max Verstappen request as ‘diabolical’ team switch revealed

  • 8 minutes ago
'Vertically challenged' Fernando Alonso branded 'Napoleon' for F1 exit tantrums
F1 Legends

'Vertically challenged' Fernando Alonso branded 'Napoleon' for F1 exit tantrums

  • 1 hour ago
Adrian Newey: The £150 million F1 genius looking for glory with Aston Martin
Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey: The £150 million F1 genius looking for glory with Aston Martin

  • 2 hours ago
  • 1
 Audi F1 2026 car launch: Date, time and free live stream
F1 2026

Audi F1 2026 car launch: Date, time and free live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Drive to Survive Season 8: Release date and big storylines for hit Netflix series
Drive to Survive

F1 Drive to Survive Season 8: Release date and big storylines for hit Netflix series

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
75.000+ views

Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover

  • 30 december
 Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
10.000+ views

Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE

  • 16 january
 'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
10.000+ views

'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers

  • 17 january
 Ferrari announce F1 driver exit
7.500+ views

Ferrari announce F1 driver exit

  • 2 january
 F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
7.500+ views

F1 drivers height 2026: How tall are Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

  • 16 january
 F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star
7.500+ views

F1 News Today: Christian Horner contact revealed as team ‘swoop' for axed star

  • 6 january

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x