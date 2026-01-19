Audi F1 2026 car launch: Date, time and free live stream
One of the two new names on the F1 grid are set to unveil their 2026 car on Tuesday January 20, as Audi line up a season launch event in Berlin.
The Audi Revolut F1 team have taken over the Sauber team for 2026, and are set to begin their first season as both a power unit manufacturer and works outfit.
They have kept a lot of the Sauber 2025 team the same, including team principal Jonathan Wheatley and drivers Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg.
The outfit are now set to become the fourth team to unveil their 2026 car design - after Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Haas - with a special season launch event in Berlin.
Following that event, a select group of fans and media personnel will get a closer look at the 2026 car design and livery in another event in Berlin on Wednesday January 21.
When is Audi's F1 car launch?
The show in Berlin kicks off on Tuesday January 20 at 7pm local time (6pm GMT), and fans can expect to see the full 2026 car design.
Audi were the first team to take their 2026 car out on track during a promotional filming day at the start of January at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but limited images were provided of that filming session.
How to watch Audi's 2026 launch live
F1 fans can watch Audi's season launch via a live stream on the official Audi F1 website.
When the event starts, a live stream will be available via this link.
Fans can also watch the live event via Audi F1's YouTube channel, head back to this page when it starts to find the embed of the live stream.
When are the other F1 teams unveiling their 2026 cars?
Here is the full list of the 11 teams' 2026 season launch events and how to watch them:
|Team
|Location
|Date
|How to watch
|Red Bull
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Racing Bulls
|Detroit, USA
|January 15
|Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
|Haas
|Online
|January 19
|Haas F1 website and social pages
|Audi
|Berlin, Germany
|January 20
|YouTube, Audi social channels
|Ferrari
|Maranello, Italy
|January 23
|YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
|Alpine
|Barcelona, Spain
|January 23
|YouTube, Alpine social media pages
|Mercedes
|Online
|February 2
|Mercedes social channels
|Williams
|Grove
|February 3
|TBC
|Cadillac
|Santa Clara, USA
|February 8
|Cadillac F1 website, YouTube
|Aston Martin
|TBC
|February 9
|TBC
|McLaren
|Bahrain and Online
|February 9
|TBC
