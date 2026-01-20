Audi F1: Where to buy new team kit as adidas partnership rivals Mercedes

Audi F1 have unveiled their first look at their 2026 team kit ahead of their Berlin car launch.

The brand new F1 squad will become the fourth team to launch their 2026 car on Tuesday, January 20 in a live Berlin event at 7pm local time (6pm GMT).

Prior to their launch, however, Audi dropped their team kit for 2026 and gave fans a hint as to the character of their livery.

Audi have departed from the bright green of their Sauber years and instead opted for a more subdued colour scheme for their first season in F1, with Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg showcasing the grey and red design.

Audi are the second team to link up with adidas on the grid, with the sportswear brand having been Mercedes' partner since 2025.

Mercedes' 2026 kit is already live on the F1 Store, with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell having already debuted the look they will sport for the rest of the season.

Audi unveil 2026 kit

Audi's 2026 kit includes apparel, footwear and accessories, where 'subtle red accents act as a unifying design anchor, subtly mirroring the performance and functionality of the Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team car itself.'

The use of grey in the new kit is inspired by the 'strength and stealth of titanium feature on the car', and will be worn by the drivers, engineers and mechanics throughout the 2026 season.

Speaking about the team kit drop, Michael Batz, Motorsport Category GM at adidas, said: "We are excited to officially mark the start of our journey with Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team, through a full teamwear collection which features adidas’ signature design and best in class technology at the forefront.

"Expertly crafted for the team to introduce themselves to the grid with style, each piece embodies the power, strength, and design of the car to meet the overall build up to and race-day demands. We can’t wait to see it in the paddock and stands across upcoming race weekends!”

How to buy Audi's F1 2026 team kit

The adidas x Audi Revolut Formula 1 Team range will be available to purchase on Audi and adidas' official websites from February 19, and will also drop on the F1 Store next month.

With that in mind, keep an eye on the F1 Store for the latest 2026 teamwear collections!

Please note that if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Audi F1 2026 car launch TODAY: Start time and free live stream

Related