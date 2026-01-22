Mercedes promote female driver for 2026 F1 season

The 2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin has been promoted to the role of development driver at Mercedes.

Pin claimed the 2025 title in Las Vegas, finishing 15 points clear of Ferrari's Maya Weug and collecting four wins, alongside four further podiums, across the season.

The 22-year-old, who has been part of Mercedes' junior team since 2024, has now graduated to the role of development driver for the F1 team. Pin will carry out work at Brackley and trackside, attending several Grands Prix throughout 2026, alongside simulator development.

Pin will also support Mercedes' 2026 F1 Academy entrant, who at time of writing is yet to be confirmed. All of these responsibilities will supplement a soon-to-be-announced racing programme.

What will Doriane Pin do next?

Pin's plans for 2026 have not yet been publicised, presumably continuing her single-seater career as she completes her duties at Mercedes.

A move to a feeder series such as GB3, aimed at young racing drivers moving up from Formula 4 championships, could be a logical next step for Pin, particularly as her F1 Academy colleagues have also graduated to this championship.

Following her F1 Academy title win in 2024, British driver Abbi Pulling received a fully funded seat for the 2025 GB3 season, where she finished 10th overall and will return again for 2026 season.

Reflecting on her promotion at Mercedes, Pin said: “I’m very proud and grateful to take on the role of Development Driver with Mercedes."

“My two years as part of the junior programme have helped me grow as a driver and this is a fantastic next step in my career. I’m excited to keep working with everyone at Brackley and Brixworth and progressing toward future opportunities, both on and off track.

“I also want to say a big thank you to everyone at F1 Academy in helping me reach this position. The series provides a brilliant platform for female drivers, and I am honoured to be collecting the championship trophy this evening.

“As I continue my own journey in motorsport, I know there will be more incredible women following in my wheel tracks and I wish them all the very best of luck for the season ahead.”

