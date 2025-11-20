LEGO join 2026 grid as new driver signing announced at Las Vegas GP

Continuing their trend of bringing fun and vibrancy to motorsport, F1 Academy have announced that LEGO Racing will join the grid in 2026, sponsoring Esmee Kosterman’s car.

Since the all-female racing category started to accompany F1 on the calendar, big-name sponsors have joined the series and helped the drivers standout, including the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and Tommy Hilfiger.

Now, LEGO has joined the list of names helping promote the next generation of female racing drivers, and Kosterman will be the first racer to compete for LEGO Racing, in a playful blue, yellow and pink livery next season.

The Dutch driver will compete in her first full-time season of F1 Academy after making her debut as a wild card entry for her home race at Zandvoort in August.

Following her karting career, Kosterman became the first woman to win in the Ford Fiesta Sprint Cup series in 2023, and then went on to finish second in the Junior Cup and third in the overall standings, moving up to single seaters in 2024.

F1 Academy isn’t afraid to embrace new partnerships when it comes to both representing their drivers and engaging with fans, collaborating with Hello Kitty for this year’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Vegas announcement also revealed that the LEGO Group and F1 ACADEMY are releasing their first LEGO set together on the official LEGO website, complete with Kosterman mini figure! Click here to pre-order now.

LEGO and F1 Academy enter partnership

LEGO have also produced research of their own in regards to female participation in motorsport, detailing just how much F1 Academy has begun to influence girls who have tuned in to the series.

The research confirmed that 87 per cent of girls surveyed would like to see more opportunities for girls in motorsport, with 75 per cent stating that racing sounds exciting, and 52 per cent saying they could see themselves as an F1 Academy or race car driver one day.

The survey also reached parents, 82 per cent of whom think it’s important for girls to see women represented in motorsport, but 76 per cent added motorsport is often perceived as ‘more for boys’.

Kosterman was full of excitement about her first season in F1 Academy, and following confirming of her signing with LEGO Racing, said: “To be the first driver for LEGO Racing is such an exciting opportunity, and I can't wait to continue my racing journey with F1 Academy.

“I've long been a fan of the LEGO brand, its creativity and what it stands for and to bring it to the track from the 2026 season onwards is incredible. I hope this inspires future generations of female drivers, that with hard work and determination, anything is possible!”

LEGO will also help bring F1 Academy to life for fans at home, unveiling a 201-piece set that features aerodynamic details, the LEGO Racing colour scheme and the 32 racing number, which will be used on Kosterman’s car in 2026.

A minifigure printed in a LEGO Racing colourway will also be made available, with the set going on sale on March 1, 2026 - although those interested can also pre-order.

LEGO will also have a presence in Las Vegas with F1 Academy this weekend, and the podium finishers in both races will be presented with custom LEGO Botanicals Bouquets.

“We’re so proud to welcome the LEGO Group as an official partner of F1 Academy,” managing director Susie Wolff said.

“This collaboration isn’t just about the possibility of building an F1 Academy LEGO car, it’s about building belief in what’s possible. With our first partnership product, fans will be able to create something that stands for opportunity and representation.

“We hope every young girl who picks up these bricks sees more than just a model, she sees herself, her potential, and her place in the world of motorsport whether as a fan, engineer, driver or leader. Together, we’re challenging outdated perceptions of who belongs in motorsport and empowering the next generation of young women to build their own paths.”

