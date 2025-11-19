Mercedes star gears up for Ferrari title showdown at Las Vegas GP
Mercedes-backed F1 Academy star Doriane Pin is gearing up for her title showdown against Ferrari academy driver Maya Weug.
The racing rivals head to Las Vegas this weekend for the final outing in the 2025 F1 Academy season, with the title fight going down to the wire between to the two racers.
Pin leads the drivers' standings by just nine points heading to the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the closest championship fight the all-female racing series has seen since its inaugural campaign in 2023.
This year is also the first time that the championship will be decided in Vegas, with the entertainment capital of the world set to host a thrilling finale with both the drivers' and teams' championship yet to be determined.
In the teams' standings, Prema Racing squad look set to claim a third consecutive title thanks to their 49-point advantage over MP Motorsport. Pin competes with Prema whilst title rival Weug drives for MP Motorsport, so there is plenty of action to look forward to in Nevada as Pin's Italian outfit hope to secure the double under the Vegas lights.
F1 Academy Drivers' Standings ahead of Las Vegas GP
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Doriane Pin
|Prema Racing
|151
|2
|Maya Weug
|MP Motorsport
|142
|3
|Ella Lloyd
|Rodin Motorsport
|101
|4
|Chloe Chambers
|Campos Racing
|99
|5
|Alisha Palmowski
|Campos Racing
|73
|6
|Nina Gademan
|Prema Racing
|60
|7
|Alba Hurup Larsen
|MP Motorsport
|58
|8
|Tina Hausmann
|Prema Racing
|46
|9
|Emma Felbermayr
|Rodin Motorsport
|37
|10
|Lia Block
|ART Grand Prix
|33
|11
|Chloe Chong
|Rodin Motorsport
|18
|12
|Rafaela Ferreira
|Campos Racing
|15
|13
|Aurelia Nobels
|ART Grand Prix
|10
|14
|Joanne Ciconte
|MP Motorsport
|8
|15
|Esmee Kosterman
|Hitech TGR
|6
|16
|Aiva Anagnostiadis
|Hitech TGR
|5
|17
|Courtney Crone
|ART Grand Prix
|1
|18
|Nicole Havrda
|Hitech TGR
|1
|19
|Mathilda Paatz
|Hitech TGR
|0
|20
|Megan Bruce
|Hitech TGR
|0
|21
|Ava Dobson
|Hitech TGR
|0
|22
|Wei Shi
|Hitech TGR
|0
|23
|Farah AlYousef
|Hitech TGR
|0
|24
|Lisa Billard
|Hitech TGR
|0
|25
|Rachel Robertson
|Hitech TGR
|0
|26
|Payton Westcott
|Hitech TGR
|0
When is the F1 Academy season finale?
There are two final races yet to take place in the F1 Academy championship, both of which will take place at this weekend's Las Vegas GP where this year's F1 campaign is also kicking off their final three race weekends of the season.
Both championship contenders have won three races this season and have been lucky enough to have the backing of F1 giants Mercedes and Ferrari across both the 2024 and 2025 F1 Academy campaign.
And Pin has already demonstrated her dedication to the title fight this week via social media. The 21-year-old could be seen via her Instagram story studying the Las Vegas laps of fellow Silver Arrows star George Russell, who won last year's F1 night race in Nevada.
Could the support of Mercedes and their strong results around the Las Vegas strip give Pin the upper hand this weekend against Weug as both young drivers take to the street track for the first time in their career?
Below is all the times and details you need to find out how to tune in for the F1 Academy season finale, please note all times are local time (PST).
|Race
|Day
|Time
|Free Practice
|Thursday
|18:00 - 18:40
|Qualifying
|Thursday
|21:30 - 22:00
|Race 1
|Friday
|18:15 - 18:45
|Race 2
|Saturday
|16:20 - 16:50
ANALYSIS: How Max Verstappen can lose his championship crown in Las Vegas
