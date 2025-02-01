Ferrari star signs for NEW team in official announcement

Ferrari have announced a late driver move for the 2025 season, with not all of their plans yet set in stone.

The legendary Italian manufacturer famously signed Lewis Hamilton for the upcoming racing season, luring him away from Mercedes with the chance of winning a record eighth Formula 1 title.

F1 HEADLINES: Perez in Mercedes discussions as Wolff issues 'surprise' driver statement

READ MORE: Sensational Ricciardo F1 return doubts emerge over 2026 Cadillac move

However, it isn't only F1 itself where the team are pushing their efforts. The team will have a driver in the F1 Academy series once again in 2025, having announced their driver for the new year.

Maya Weug finished third in the last season of F1 Academy driving for Prema under the Ferrari banner, and will be competing once again for Ferrari in 2025 – this time with MP Motorsport.

Maya Weug has had an impressive start to her career

Lewis Hamilton has been well received at Ferrari

The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

Who will drive in F1 Academy in 2025?

Champion Abbi Pulling will not be returning to the series in 2025, but the likes of rising stars Doriane Pin and Lia Block will be back, racing alongside British drivers Ella Lloyd and Alisha Palmowski.

In a statement, Weug said: "I can’t wait to get started with MP Motorsport for my second season in F1 Academy. We’ll be working hard all year and fighting for more wins. Super proud to be racing in Ferrari colours again for 2025!

"It’s actually the first time in my motorsport career that I will represent a Dutch team, so that alone is quite special. MP have done well in the first two F1 Academy seasons, always running up front and taking their share of wins, and it’s definitely my goal to add to those wins and challenge for the title.

"I very much look forward to competing in this year’s 14 races supporting the Formula 1 Grand Prix weekends and showing the world what we’re made of."

READ MORE: Wolff issues 'divorce' statement after Hamilton Ferrari crash

Related