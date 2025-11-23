Mercedes star secures title at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Mercedes-backed star Doriane Pin has been crowned the 2025 F1 Academy champion after finishing fifth in the final race of the season in Las Vegas.

The French driver entered the final round nine points ahead of Ferrari's Maya Weug, with the first race of the weekend on Friday having crucial repercussions on the title battle.

While Pin won the opening race, Weug collided with Tina Hausman and crashed out of the race, giving the 21-year-old major work to do in the second race on Saturday night.

It was Chloe Chambers who achieved a commanding win ahead of Alisha Palmowski and Weug in the second race of the weekend, but only a win would have helped the Ferrari star win the title.

Pin on the other hand only needed a result of sixth or better, but claimed fifth to be crowned the 2025 F1 Academy champion, joining the names of Marta Garcia and Abbi Pulling.

Doriane Pin F1 Academy champion

The Mercedes star was congratulated by F1 team principal Toto Wolff and F1 boss Stefano Domenicali following her landmark victory in Las Vegas, in an iconic backdrop to win the title for the rising motorsport star.

"It's incredible, I can't believe it," Pin said after winning the title. "I worked so hard for this with the team. They have been part of my success since day one when we joined Mercedes and joined single-seater racing in 2024.

"We worked only to be champion, so really happy to work with them to achieve amazing things together.

"Not only them here today but also all the people who helped me behind the scenes at the beginning of my career. My family, my dad and Iron Dames that have been part of this success. We are here today because we are strong together, and we are champions!"

