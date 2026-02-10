Why Lewis Hamilton got goosebumps watching Super Bowl with Kim Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton has admitted he had 'goosebumps' during Super Bowl LX in California on Sunday night.
The seven-time F1 champion attended the NFL showpiece at Levis Stadium with reality TV star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian, with rumours about their 'blossoming relationship' swirling in the tabloids and online.
The pair 'went public' for the very first time in front of a TV audience of hundreds of millions - hot on the heels of a reported weekend in the Cotswolds and a trip to Paris.
Hamilton's goosebumps, though, had nothing to do with the company he was keeping and everything to do with Bad Bunny's halftime show - a 13-minute blast of energy which captivated fans inside the stadium as well as those watching at home.
The NFL's decision to hand one of the most iconic spots in pop culture to a Spanish speaking artist caused the usual suspects to have a minor meltdown, complaining that the Puerto Rican artist, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was 'un-American' (note: as a Puerto Rican, he is in fact an American citizen).
Hamilton: Halftime show was about the people
Bad Bunny's show included a message on the stadium's big screen reading 'The only thing more powerful than hate is love', a not-at-all veiled reaction to the current political and cultural divides in the US, and featured him shouting 'God bless America' shortly before red, white and blue fireworks exploded above.
Writing on his Instagram story, Hamilton said: "That was one of THE most important Super Bowl halftime shows in history. In a world and a country led by people whose only goal is to encourage division, we witnessed an artist stand amongst a diverse group of people, on the same level, with a message of togetherness. It gave me goosebumps.
"I have the highest respect for Benito and this show he put on. A show that wasn't about himself, but about the people. I'm truly so inspired. I don't speak Spanish, but his message of unity resonated deeply.
"Seeing the Grenada flag made me feel instantly connected. My family is from there. The Caribbean is home. Like he said, the only thing more powerful than hate is love."
