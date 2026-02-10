A member of Lewis Hamilton's team has taken to social media to share a move to Ferrari F1 rivals Aston Martin ahead of the 2026 championship.

Hamilton has recently parted ways with manager Marc Hynes and press officer Ella Yeboah, who were both respectively part of Project 44 and Lewis Hamilton Ventures.

Now it has been confirmed a personnel change has also occurred within Hamilton's foundation Mission 44, with Senior Impact Manager Stephanie Travers leaving for Aston Martin F1 team.

Mission 44 is a charity focused on increasing diversity in motorsport that seeks to assist young people through their school journey and offer access to careers in STEM.

Hamilton is the only driver on the current F1 grid who has consistently committed to pushing for further diversity in the sport to inspire younger generations, something he certainly did when he was joined on the F1 podium after his Styrian Grand Prix victory by Travers in 2020.

At the time, Travers was a Trackside Fluid Engineer with Petronas, Mercedes' title and technical partner in F1, and in 2020, she became the first black woman to stand on the F1 podium.

Stephanie Travers leaves Mission 44 for Aston Martin

After making history alongside Hamilton in 2020, Travers would go on to move away from her trackside role in the following years, instead taking up various positions with Hamilton's personal ventures.

The engineer became the associate sporting director and then the Deputy Team Principal at Hamilton's Extreme E team, Team X44, before moving on to become the impact manager at Project Forty Four Limited in 2022.

After rising through the ranks with Hamilton's charity, Travers then became the Senior Impact Manager for Mission 44 last year, but she has now opted to return to the paddock, seemingly leaving Hamilton's staff altogether.

Her LinkedIn details reveal that she only held the senior position at Mission 44 for 10 months, departing in February 2026 to take up a position as Senior Trackside Fluid Manager with Aramco, Aston Martin's title and technical partner in F1.

In a picture posted to Travers' Instagram page, the former Mercedes employee confirmed this switch, with an image that showed her standing proudly in Aston Martin's classic racing green, dressed head to toe in the rival F1 team's kit.

The accompanying caption on the post confirmed a new chapter for Hamilton's former team member and read: "New chapter. I’ve officially started as Senior Trackside Fluid Engineer at Aramco, supporting the Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team.

"Back to my engineering roots. Back trackside. Still building, still learning, still pushing. Grateful for every chapter that’s brought me here and very excited for what’s ahead."

