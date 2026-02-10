F1 News Today: Adrian Newey raises eyebrows as FIA engine war takes fresh twist

Adrian Newey's first Aston Martin F1 car design has caught the eye of one of his rivals in the sport, ahead of the 2026 season.

Newey joined Aston Martin as a managing technical partner back in March off the back of a highly-successful spell at Red Bull between 2006-2024, and he is now also the team principal of the Silverstone-based outfit.

And ahead of the new season in which he is hoping to transform Aston Martin's fortunes, one of Newey's rivals has admitted that he is impressed by the Brit's car design for 2026.

Red Bull 'switch sides' in FIA engine controversy

Red Bull have reportedly completed a U-turn over whose side they are on amid ongoing FIA controversy surrounding a supposed loophole in the F1 2026 regulations.

Mercedes are under pressure from the FIA and a handful of rival F1 teams, after they are believed to have found a way to gain a major power advantage thanks to achieving a higher compression ratio, something their rivals have seemingly failed to replicate.

And it appears as though Red Bull have now switched sides with regard to which side they are on in the row that has dominated the off-season.

EXCLUSIVE: F1 banned tobacco but companies are still spending $40million on advertising

Marlboro. Rothmans. Camel. Even if you're new to F1, chances are you can name or visualise the cars these tobacco brands sponsored. That is the power of tobacco advertising in F1, and it's still prevalent today.

The relationship between F1 and tobacco companies has not gone unnoticed. STOP (Stopping Tobacco Organisations and Products) is a global industry watchdog who 'expose the tactics' of the tobacco industry and the work that it's doing to 'undermine public health'.

Read the GPFans exclusive on the tobacco industry in F1 below.

F1 flop Mick Schumacher is back

Former F1 star Mick Schumacher has made his return to single-seater racing, after two seasons away.

Schumacher is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, and the young German raced for Haas during the 2021 and 2022 F1 seasons.

Following that axing and a subsequent reserve driver role at Mercedes, however, Schumacher opted to move away from single-seater racing and instead race in the World Endurance Championship. Now, he is back in single-seaters.

F1 Explained: Why do F1 drivers do FIA jump tests?

Before any of the 22 drivers on the 2026 F1 grid take to the track, they will have to complete a mandatory driving test to please the FIA.

The FIA test every driver must pass each year takes place in the F1 garage, not on the roads, and better yet? It only takes 12 seconds.

GPFans explain all below.

