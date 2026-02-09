F1 Explained: Why do F1 drivers do FIA jump tests?

Before any of the 22 drivers on the 2026 F1 grid take to the track, they will have to complete a mandatory driving test to please the FIA.

There may be two extra seats on the grid this year thanks to the new entry from American squad Cadillac, but these drivers are still some of the most talented racers alive today.

That being said, not all of them have their road licences, and this season's only rookie, Arvid Lindblad, recently revealed he is yet to earn his road driving licence.

Luckily for the Racing Bulls star, the FIA test every driver must pass each year takes place in the F1 garage, not on the roads, and better yet? it only takes 12 seconds.

READ MORE: Red Bull 'switch sides' in FIA engine controversy

Antonelli takes on F1 pre-season driving test

Wondering what this test looks like? Thanks to Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli, you now have a visual example of what each driver goes through before kicking off their F1 championship campaign each season.

In a video posted to the official Mercedes F1 social media account on 'X', the Silver Arrows explained the mandatory FIA test known as a jump test, or cockpit exit test, with the help of Antonelli.

In the clip, the 19-year-old could be seen positioned in the driver's seat of his W17, with the stopwatch nearby to ensure he completed the test in time.

A voiceover then went through a breakdown of Antonelli's movements, explaining why he and all the other drivers are required to carry out each element of the test in under 12 seconds.

"First, drivers need to remove the steering wheel," the voiceover began, in a segment appropriately named, 'Formula Why'.

"Drivers need to be able to exit the car within seven seconds if there's an emergency.

"Drivers then have an additional five seconds to add the steering wheel back to the car.

"In an emergency, it's important that all drivers show that they can get out of a car safely."

After Antonelli had expertly displayed the ideal outcome of an FIA jump test, his team-mate George Russell waltzed into frame to smugly inform the Italian teenager that he was actually one second off, with Antonelli having completed the 12-second test in 11:01s.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian GO PUBLIC

Related