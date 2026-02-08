Cadillac get help from JFK ahead of launching their first ever F1 car

Cadillac F1 team have featured former US President John F. Kennedy in their latest teaser trailer for their 2026 car launch.

American car giants Cadillac are joining the F1 grid for the first ever time in 2026, becoming the 11th team in the sport.

They have a highly experienced driver lineup in Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas to start their F1 adventure, and are all set to unveil their first ever F1 car, in an advert during the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday evening.

The advert will be broadcast to millions of viewers around the world, while the team also have an advertisement screen in the middle of Times Square which will 'thaw' to reveal the official livery on Sunday evening.

But ahead of all that excitement, the team have posted a teaser on their social media pages, and have used the voice of the 35th President of the US, Kennedy.

Kennedy's famous address at Rice University about America's adventure to the moon happened on September 12, 1962, just over a year before he was tragically killed in Dallas.

Cadillac have taken a snippet from that famous speech, which promised a moon landing before the year 1970. "We do not intend to stay behind and we shall make up and move ahead," Kennedy can be heard saying during the video on the team's Instagram account advertising their 2026 car launch.

Cadillac expecting to be running last?

The use of this section of Kennedy's speech suggests an acceptance from Cadillac that they may be right at the back of the pack in 2026, but that they feel like they can make gains as they navigate their first forays into the sport.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon has already stated that he has told the board of directors at Cadillac to expect an 11th place constructors' championship finish, but the team will be hoping that Bottas and Perez can help them develop the car and becoming a points-scoring outfit.

Indeed, Cadillac are coming from a standing start, and their confirmation of a place on the F1 grid was not given until November 2024, meaning they've had just over a year to hire over 5000 employees and start piecing together a race operations team.

It's unlikely that we will see the full potential of the team until 2028, when their power unit partnership with General Motors begins. Before then, the team will be using Ferrari power units.

