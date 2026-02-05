Aston Martin F1 team principal Adrian Newey has revealed that the team could have three 'very different' cars in 2026.

The 2026 car is the first Aston Martin machine that has been built under Newey's stewardship, with the design legend joining as managing technical partner in March 2025, before also being given team principal responsibilities late last year.

Aston Martin are hoping to make gains on their rivals with the help of Newey, with new regulation changes sweeping into the sport this year.

The Silverstone-based outfit recently unveiled their AMR26, but had a few issues with it at the first pre-season testing event of 2026, with Lance Stroll only able to complete five laps during the week.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso did, however, manage to get a full day of testing in on the Friday of that event, with commentators noting how radical Newey's design was compared to other teams on the grid.

Now, Newey has suggested that there will be three different versions of the AMR26, as the team get their head around the wholesale regulation changes.

"The AMR26 that races in Melbourne is going to be very different to the one people saw at the Barcelona Shakedown," Newey told Aston Martin's website. "And the AMR26 that we finish the season with in Abu Dhabi is going to be very different to the one that we start the season with.

"It's very important to keep an open mind."

Aston Martin's 2026 ambitions

Newey-designed cars have claimed 25 world championships all-told, during spells with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

Aston Martin have brought the 67-year-old in with a view to becoming a championship-contending team, but it's thought that ambition may have to wait in 2026.

The team only finished seventh in last year's constructors' championship, and their first goal in the regulations overhaul will be to get back challenging for podium finishes, having not claimed one since 2023.

Alonso may well have put his ambitions of a third world title behind him at the age of 44, but a 33rd career race victory will be what he wants before thinking about retiring from the sport.

The Spaniard has not claimed a grand prix victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix, and has only added 11 podiums across 10 full seasons since that year.

