Cadillac F1 2026 Car Launch: Date, start time and how to watch live Super Bowl reveal TODAY

Cadillac are set to launch their first ever F1 car TODAY (Sunday, February 8), in a lavish event that will be in conjunction with the NFL Super Bowl LX.

The American car giants are entering F1 this year for the first time, and have become the 11th team on the F1 grid, the first time the sport has had more than 10 teams since 2016.

They have two highly experienced racers in Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas driving their cars, too, as they seek to try and break into the established order.

Their 2026 car has already been out on track at the private Barcelona shakedown last month, but the team opted for a one-off livery for this event, with their official car not being unveiled until now.

There is a special event in Times Square which will be the physical site of Cadillac's car launch, with an advertisement screen already having been erected in New York last week, but frozen over. This screen is expected to then 'thaw' as we get closer to the livery reveal, which will coincide with the exact time of a TV advert during Super Bowl Sunday that will display the livery.

This TV advert will be shown during half-time of the Super Bowl, an unusual but classic American way to launch an F1 car!

When is Cadillac's F1 2026 car launch?

It's impossible to put an exact time on when the car launch will happen, with it being dependent on the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, but that game kicks off at 6:30pm ET, which is 11:30pm GMT, so the half-time show could be estimated to begin be at around 1am GMT in the early hours of Monday, February 9.

If we go off that estimated reveal time, then that means Cadillac's car launch could fall at approximately 8pm ET, 5pm PT, 7pm CT and for European viewers, 2am CET.

How to watch Cadillac F1 season launch live

In terms of the broadcast, the Super Bowl is being shown for free on Channel 5 from 10:30pm GMT, and for Sky customers, coverage starts on the Sky Sports Main Event channel at 10pm. However, there is no guarantee the UK broadcasts will show the same adverts as the US broadcast of the Super Bowl.

Cadillac may well have agreed to have their car launch broadcast to both US and UK audiences, so don't go and make some Super Bowl scran at half-time if you don't want to miss the launch!

Alternatively, follow this link to Cadillac's YouTube channel and keep an eye on their various social media pages, where they will likely be showing off the new car after their Super Bowl advert has run.

Don't fancy staying up for the big reveal? UK audiences will be able to view Cadillac's first F1 car on their social media pages by the time they wake up on Monday morning.

When are the 2026 F1 car launches?

When are the F1 2026 car launches? Team Location Date How to watch Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels Williams Grove February 3 Williams social channels Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Super Bowl Halftime show & Cadillac F1 socials Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 TBC

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 F1 season gets underway on Friday, March 6, at the Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

FP1 will mark the first session of the season at 12:30pm local time (1:30am GMT), while qualifying will get underway on Saturday, March 7 at 4pm local time (5am GMT). Lights out for the first grand prix of the year is at 3pm local time (4am GMT).

Before the F1 season kicks off, two lots of three-day tests will take place in Bahrain. The first of which will occur from Wednesday, February 11 until Friday, February 13. The second of the Bahrain tests takes place Wednesday, February 18 until Friday, February 20.

